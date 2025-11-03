The Nash to Present Holiday Jazz Concerts Throughout December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nash will ring in the holiday season with a series of festive jazz concerts throughout December, featuring local and national artists performing holiday favorites, jazz standards, and big band classics. The lineup includes tributes to Vince Guaraldi and Duke Ellington, vocal jazz showcases, and a New Year’s Eve celebration to welcome 2026.

“This time of year is all about connection and joy, and nothing brings people together quite like live music,” said Steve Maun, President and CEO of The Nash. “We’re thrilled to offer something for everyone—whether you love holiday standards, big band sounds, or lively New Orleans brass.”

Holiday Concert Schedule

Saturday, December 6 – Jim Martinez: A Charlie Brown Christmas

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Pianist and Steinway Artist Jim Martinez and his trio perform Vince Guaraldi’s beloved jazz score from A Charlie Brown Christmas in honor of the film’s 60th anniversary, including “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Linus and Lucy.”

Monday, December 8 – Nash Vocal Ensembles: A Holiday Vocal Jazz Affair

Three ensembles and a jazz combo perform holiday standards such as “Winter Wonderland” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” alongside Great American Songbook favorites.

Sunday, December 14 – Bad Cactus Brass Band Christmas Show

7 p.m.

The Bad Cactus Brass Band returns with holiday carols in a New Orleans jazz style, mixing dixieland, second-line rhythms, and bluesy swing.

Friday, December 19 – Typhanie Monique: Songs of the Season

7 p.m.

Acclaimed vocalist Typhanie Monique performs soulful interpretations of seasonal and contemporary songs, including Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.”

Saturday, December 20 – The Ellington Nutcracker Suite

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

The Nash Big Band, led by Dr. Clark Gibson, performs Duke Ellington’s 1960 jazz arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite, featuring leading Valley jazz musicians.

Wednesday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve with Dennis Rowland & Delphine Cortez

Ring in 2026 with an evening of swinging jazz and timeless standards performed by Dennis Rowland and Delphine Cortez. The evening includes a champagne toast and treat bag.

The Nash Jazz Club, 110 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85004. Tickets are on sale now. Advance purchase is recommended, as holiday concerts frequently sell out. For tickets and information, visit www.thenash.org or call (602) 795-0464.

About The Nash

Operated by Jazz in Arizona, Inc., The Nash is a nonprofit jazz education and performance venue named for Phoenix-born drummer Lewis Nash. Since opening in 2012, the club has presented more than 300 events annually, including performances, jam sessions, and educational programs featuring regional, national, and International Artists. DownBeat magazine has listed The Nash among its “Great Jazz Venues” worldwide.