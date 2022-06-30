The Herberger Theater Center Elects Board Chair And Six New Members To Its Board Of Directors For 2022-23 Season

The Herberger Theater Center has announced the appointment of Jenny Holsman Tetreault as Chair of the Board along with the election of six new board members: Jason Braunstein with RBC Wealth Management, Victoria Williams with American Express, Tom Evans with ON Advertising, Stephanie Quincy with Greenberg Traurig, Jason Symchak with APS, and Lisa Berman, community volunteer.

"We are excited to begin working with our new board members as we continue rebuilding audiences and engaging the community," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. "These new members are bringing with them diverse perspectives and excellent skillsets that will help the theater continue its pursuit of providing quality and accessible arts experiences to all."

"I am honored, humbled and excited to chair the Herberger Theater Center's Board of Directors - comprised of committed and talented professionals, who tirelessly work to preserve and support the venue's growth and long-term sustainability," said Jenny Holsman Tetreault. "This is crucial and important work for our community, and I look forward to honoring the Herberger Theater's past and moving us into the future with our Board and staff."

Jenny Holsman Tetreault is Vice President and Associate General Counsel for TPI Composites, a global wind-blade manufacturer with locations throughout the United States, Europe, China, India, and Mexico. She has served on the Herberger Theater Board of Directors for over four years in many roles, including the Executive, Finance, Fund Development, Fall Festival, and Plated & Staged Committees. In recognition for her work in the community, Jenny was named as the Corporate "Organization Advocate of the Year" by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2021, one of the "Most Influential Women in Business" for 2020 from AZ Business Magazine, and was honored as the "Sustainer of the Year" from the Junior League of Phoenix in 2019. Jenny is surrounded by an incredible team, including her husband Colin Tetreault, her eight-year-old son (Connor), and her six-year-old daughter (Madeline).

Jason Braunstein is Senior Vice President - Financial Advisor at RBC Wealth Management. He has 23+ years in the financial services industry since graduating from Arizona State University in 1994 and is also a fully licensed investment professional.

Victoria Williams is American Express Campus Business Manager and Colleague Network Liaison for Phoenix and serves as Development Board member for Elevate Phoenix. Earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and her Master's degree in Organizational Leadership from GCU, Victoria is also part of the African American Women's Giving and Empowerment Circle of the Black Philanthropy Initiative and an active member of the Tempe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Tom Evans serves as Partner-Public Relations and Event Strategies for ON Advertising in Phoenix. With more than 25 years of experience in communications, he has worked with clients in small businesses, non-profits, and Fortune 500 companies. Tom was Principal of his own consulting firm and has worked with prominent valley PR and advertising firms where he managed a wide variety of large accounts. Tom and his wife Andrea also own Frontdoors Media which publishes Frontdoors Magazine, The Red Book, and a broad variety of other content. He serves as a Contributing Editor for the company and is heavily involved with its day-to-day operations.

Stephanie Quincy is a partner/shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, represents clients in employment litigation matters, counsels employers on a variety of employment law matters, and represents employers before state and federal agencies such as the Department of Labor. She is also Co-Chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Wage & Hour Class and Collective Action Litigation practice. Her concentrations include discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour complaints, remote workforce policies, and ADA accommodations.

Jason Symchak is Director of Income Tax and Income Tax Accounting for Arizona Public Service (APS) & Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Prior to joining APS in 2006, Jason worked for both Ernst & Young and Deloitte in a tax consulting capacity. He is also a member of the Edison Electric Institute Taxation Committee and a former Arizona Chapter President and board member for Tax Executives Institute. He is a post-graduate from Robert Morris University with a focus on Taxation and graduate of the University of Arizona with a focus in Accounting and Finance.

Lisa Berman is a retired senior level marketing, communications, and fund-raising strategist who has experience working with non-profit organizations and C-level executives. Her experience includes Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Milwaukee Public Museum, creator and lead of Berman & Associates LLC, a communications consulting firm, and Director of Communications at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Her most recent involvement includes member and chair of the Oakmont Village Association, Milwaukee County Public Art Committee, and Milwaukee Art Museum.

The Herberger Theater Center also elected the following slate of officers for its 2022-2023 season: John Weldon, vice chair; Michael Parrish, vice chair; Alan Augenstein, treasurer; Jill Clark, secretary; Debra Larson, immediate past chair.

For more information, visit the theater's website: https://www.herbergertheater.org/

The Herberger Theater Center is Arizona's center stage, engaging the community through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation, and inspire connections with the arts. Built in 1989 to foster the growth of performing arts and revitalize downtown Phoenix, the Herberger Theater has celebrated the diverse, multicultural heritage of the Phoenix community with accessible performing arts experiences year after year. It is proud to be home to five resident performing arts companies: Arizona Theatre Company, iTheatre Collaborative, Arizona Opera, Childsplay Theatre, and Arizona Broadway Theatre. The Herberger Theater also sustains several arts education and outreach programs that provide children with a chance to experience the beauty and magic of live theater. Learn more at HerbergerTheater.org.