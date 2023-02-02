Talent From Phoenix' Musical Theatre Community Perform AT THE BALLET, February 25

Talent from Phoenix' musical theater community have gathered together to perform an evening of Broadway Cabaret to support Convergence Ballet and its outreach programs.

AT THE BALLET - Broadway Cabaret will be held February 25 at 6:30 pm at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, 6201 N. 7th St. featuring the most talented voices from Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Broadway Theatre, and more for an evening of Broadway with a performance by Convergence dancers.

All funds raised will go to support Convergence Ballet and its PLIES program, which provides ballet training for Title 1 students, including full tuition, transportation, dancewear and costumes.

Headlining AT THE BALLET is Valley actress Elyssa Blonder, a frequent performer with Phoenix Theatre Company. Blonder's credits include: Singin' in the Rain (Kathy Seldon) The Sound of Music (Liesl), ¡Americano!, Camelot, Sondheim on Sondheim and West Side Story.She also has appeared in the hit Amazon Prime series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Blonder will be joined by other top talent from Phoenix' musical theatre community including Alexia Lorch, Christopher Elliott, Shani Elise Barrett, Sydney Davis, Matrivius Avent, Trisha Ditsworth,mMolly LaJoie, Daniel Bargen, Jackie Brecker, Cherish Forbes, Taylor Hudson and Seth Tucker. Gregory Bench will accompany on piano.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale at ballettheatreofphx.org or convergenceballet.org.

For more information on PLIES visit convergenceballet.org/plies.

Convergence Ballet Company has become Phoenix's answer to the summer-long drought; offering both dancers and dance enthusiasts alike the opportunity to enjoy an evening of quality ballet pieces with an edge. Convergence Ballet dancers push themselves to explore different movements rooted in classical ballet; capturing the audience whether they are wearing slippers, pointe shoes or bare feet.