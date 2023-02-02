Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Talent From Phoenix' Musical Theatre Community Perform AT THE BALLET, February 25

Featuring the most talented voices from Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Broadway Theatre, and more for an evening of Broadway with a performance by Convergence dancers.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Talent From Phoenix' Musical Theatre Community Perform AT THE BALLET, February 25

Talent from Phoenix' musical theater community have gathered together to perform an evening of Broadway Cabaret to support Convergence Ballet and its outreach programs.

AT THE BALLET - Broadway Cabaret will be held February 25 at 6:30 pm at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, 6201 N. 7th St. featuring the most talented voices from Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Broadway Theatre, and more for an evening of Broadway with a performance by Convergence dancers.

All funds raised will go to support Convergence Ballet and its PLIES program, which provides ballet training for Title 1 students, including full tuition, transportation, dancewear and costumes.

Headlining AT THE BALLET is Valley actress Elyssa Blonder, a frequent performer with Phoenix Theatre Company. Blonder's credits include: Singin' in the Rain (Kathy Seldon) The Sound of Music (Liesl), ¡Americano!, Camelot, Sondheim on Sondheim and West Side Story.She also has appeared in the hit Amazon Prime series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Blonder will be joined by other top talent from Phoenix' musical theatre community including Alexia Lorch, Christopher Elliott, Shani Elise Barrett, Sydney Davis, Matrivius Avent, Trisha Ditsworth,mMolly LaJoie, Daniel Bargen, Jackie Brecker, Cherish Forbes, Taylor Hudson and Seth Tucker. Gregory Bench will accompany on piano.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale at ballettheatreofphx.org or convergenceballet.org.

For more information on PLIES visit convergenceballet.org/plies.

Convergence Ballet Company has become Phoenix's answer to the summer-long drought; offering both dancers and dance enthusiasts alike the opportunity to enjoy an evening of quality ballet pieces with an edge. Convergence Ballet dancers push themselves to explore different movements rooted in classical ballet; capturing the audience whether they are wearing slippers, pointe shoes or bare feet.




Upcoming Events Announced at New Scottsdale Civic Center Photo
Upcoming Events Announced at New Scottsdale Civic Center
A large portion of the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center recently opened to the public, and Scottsdale Arts is preparing a variety of exciting events, including a showcase of artwork by professional athletes during Super Bowl LVII week.
Phoenix Boys Choir Announces Events Lineup To Celebrate Its 75th Season Photo
Phoenix Boys Choir Announces Events Lineup To Celebrate Its 75th Season
The 2022/23 Season marks the 75th Anniversary of the Phoenix Boys Choir (PBC).
ANTONY & CLEAOPATRA Announced At Mesa Arts Center, March 17-April 1 Photo
ANTONY & CLEAOPATRA Announced At Mesa Arts Center, March 17-April 1
 Southwest Shakespeare takes audiences to ancient Rome and Egypt with its powerful performances of ANTONY & CLEOPATRA, March 17 through April 1 at Mesa Arts Center.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour at ASU Gammage Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour at ASU Gammage
The 50TH Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR ~ presented as a rock concert, with moments that truly excite and exhilarate, to be experienced in the way Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber had always wanted. At ASU Gammage in Tempe AZ through February 5th.

More Hot Stories For You


Scottsdale Arts Opens Two New Exhibitions In FebruaryScottsdale Arts Opens Two New Exhibitions In February
February 2, 2023

In February, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation will open two new exhibitions — “Unintended Consequences” and “con∙text” — examining human actions and how they affect the world and the people inhabiting it. 
Upcoming Events Announced at New Scottsdale Civic CenterUpcoming Events Announced at New Scottsdale Civic Center
February 2, 2023

A large portion of the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center recently opened to the public, and Scottsdale Arts is preparing a variety of exciting events, including a showcase of artwork by professional athletes during Super Bowl LVII week.
ANTONY & CLEAOPATRA Announced At Mesa Arts Center, March 17-April 1ANTONY & CLEAOPATRA Announced At Mesa Arts Center, March 17-April 1
February 1, 2023

 Southwest Shakespeare takes audiences to ancient Rome and Egypt with its powerful performances of ANTONY & CLEOPATRA, March 17 through April 1 at Mesa Arts Center.
Scottsdale Arts To Receive $45,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The ArtsScottsdale Arts To Receive $45,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
January 31, 2023

Scottsdale Arts has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $45,000. This grant will support Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17
January 30, 2023

Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to PHOENIX, set to charm audiences.
share