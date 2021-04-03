THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Drive-in performances run Saturday April 17 at 10am, Sunday April 18 at 2pm, and  Sunday April 25.

Apr. 3, 2021  

Drive-in puppet show "The Monkey and the Pirate" comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater.

Performances run Saturday April 17 at 10am, Sunday April 18 at 2pm, and Sunday April 25.

A monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rambunctious original show.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php .

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.


