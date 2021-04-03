Drive-in puppet show "The Monkey and the Pirate" comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater.

Performances run Saturday April 17 at 10am, Sunday April 18 at 2pm, and Sunday April 25.

A monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rambunctious original show.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.