THE MAN WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS Comes to Theatrikos Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its upcoming holiday production, the heartwarming true story The Man Who Saved Christmas. Written by Ron Lytle and directed by Joe Maniglia, this captivating, family-friendly production will run from November 26 to December 21, 2025.

This delightful play unearths the incredible saga of A.C. Gilbert, the brilliant inventor of the legendary Erector Set. The year is 1917, and the Christmas spirit is under threat. The U.S. Council of National Defense is pushing for a complete national prohibition on the sale of all Christmas toys, arguing that resources should be conserved for the burgeoning war effort. While others in the toy industry conceded, Gilbert took a courageous stand. This inspiring narrative chronicles his remarkable journey to Washington D.C., where he fought tirelessly to defend the simple, necessary joy of toys and the magic of the holiday season itself.

"This show delivers an amazing evening of toe-tapping fun that the whole family will adore," says director Joe Maniglia. "It’s packed with everything you could wish for: love, vibrant dancing, singing, unexpected intrigue, and a story certain to warm your heart."

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality community theatre productions, invites the public to discover this wonderful tale. This beautifully told story sends a perfect, timely message about standing up for what you believe in and is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season.

Preview Performance: Wednesday, November 26 at 7:30 PM

Performance Dates: November 26 – December 21, 2025

Showtimes: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001