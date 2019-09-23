THE BURN Opens October 25th at the Hardes Theatre

BLK BOX PHX opens its 2019-2020 season with the Arizona Premier of Philip Dawkins' The Burn, a play that tackles the issue of social media and how it impacts our conversations and our identities. The Burn cuts across all age groups, as well as workplace and social environments to address this very real issue affecting our culture and society.

In an interview, the author stated; "We are living in a polarized time where there's no room for a gray area. Everything is yes or no or black or white, and that is destructive. It doesn't leave room for conversation . . . social media is a tool and any tool can be used appropriately or inappropriately, creatively or thoughtlessly. "

The Burn is written by Philip Dawkins, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and directed by Elaine "E.E." Moe. Cast features Bethany Baca, Megan Holcomb, Mia Johnson, Mary Townsend and J.C. Lawler. *The play is recommended for ages 16+ due to strong language.

Performances run from October 25th through November 10th and take place at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company located at 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004. Show times: Thursday & Friday evenings 8PM, Saturdays 2PM & 8PM and Sundays 2PM. Tickets prices range from $15 to $50, plus processing fee. Call 602-254-2151 or visit www.blkboxphx.com. Art card, student, veteran. senior and group discounts available. Purchase Season tickets now for $99, a savings of $40 and reserve your seats before shows go on sale to the general public!





