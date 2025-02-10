Syndee Winters Brings Lena Horne's Legacy To Life in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway performer Syndee Winters will bring the legendary Lena Horne to life in a captivating concert experience, "Lessons From A Lady: Syndee Winters Sings Lena Horne." This special event will take place on February 14, 2025, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona.

"Lessons From A Lady: Syndee Winters Sings Lena Horne In Concert" is a celebration of Lena Horne's life and music, honoring traditional renditions of her most iconic repertoire while introducing fresh contemporary arrangements and original songs inspired by her legacy. Through narrative storytelling, comedy, and a touch of drama, Winters delivers a mesmerizing performance that engages audiences of all ages.

Blending music with storytelling, Winters takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through Horne's most beloved songs, including "Stormy Weather," "The Lady Is a Tramp," and more. More than a concert, this performance is a heartfelt tribute to Horne's groundbreaking career and profound impact on entertainment and civil rights.

Joining Winters on stage for this extraordinary evening are award-winning composer and Phoenix native Michael Eckroth on piano, Dom Moio on drums, and Yafeu Tyhimba on bass. Together, this exceptional ensemble will bring a fresh yet timeless sound to Horne's legendary repertoire.

"Lena Horne was more than an entertainer-she was a pioneer who used her platform to break barriers and inspire change," says Winters. "This show is my way of honoring her legacy and sharing her incredible story with today's audiences."

ABOUT Syndee Winters

In 2024, Syndee Winters earned the title of 1st runner-up in the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Jazz Competition. Her latest vocal jazz release, Lessons from a Lady: Syndee Winters Sings Lena Horne, features 10 tracks from the Great American Songbook, reimagined with original arrangements that embody the nostalgic essence of Lena Horne while capturing the energy of Winters' contemporary jazz vocal style.

Winters has electrified stages and studios worldwide, establishing herself as a versatile performer across Broadway, concert, and recording platforms. Her Broadway journey includes iconic roles such as 'Nala' in Disney's The Lion King and standout performances in Motown the Musical, Pippin, and Hamilton, where she masterfully portrayed all three Schuyler Sisters.

As a concert artist, Winters has performed with some of the world's most prestigious orchestras, including the Taiwan Philharmonic, Firdaus Orchestra in Dubai, Utah Symphony, Boston Pops, National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, and LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl.

Comments