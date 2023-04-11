Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southwest Shakespeare Performs MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Taliesin West

Shakespearean comedy to be performed in the intimate space of Frank Lloyd Wright's "home theater".

Apr. 11, 2023  
Southwest Shakespeare concludes its 2023-24 Season with William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING May 18 - 21 at Taliesin West, 12621 Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale.

Performances are May 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm and May 21 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $35/$45 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for students, educators and those under 25 years of age.

Leonato's house is a happy one, complete with beautiful daughter Hero and clever niece Beatrice, as well as Beatrice's aging father Antonio. But when Leonato's friends return from war, the household is turned on its ear by the instant attraction between Hero and Claudio, and the constant bickering (and, clearly, also attraction) between Beatrice and Benedick. But there's a snake in the midst of all this affection, as masquerades reveal as much as they hide in this hilarious comedy.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

May 18 -21, 2023

Taliesin West

A perpetual Shakespearean favorite; rich, uplifting and oh-so-funny,




