Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SONG FOR HUMANKIND

The Sonoran Desert Chorale offers the third of its four regular concerts in this year's Virtual Season. Given the unusual circumstances requiring a season unlike any previous year, we bring you the Chorale via electronic means at no charge to the viewer/listener.

Songs for Humankind will be available on the Chorale website SonoranDesertChorale.org at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The link to the Chorale YouTube channel will go live at that time, and our singers are looking forward to watching along with our audience in this shared experience of song. The online concert combines new virtual repertoire and recorded material from previous live concerts, all packaged in a beautiful video created especially for the occasion. Program notes will be available on the website and the concert will remain on our YouTube channel throughout the season after the premiere date.

Songs for Humankind includes songs of hope and encouragement as we collectively move toward better times. From the stirring Keep Your Hand on the Plow and the beautiful anthem Bashana Haba'ah (Next Year), each of these pieces reaches out to touch our hearts and souls, reflecting our shared humanity.

Also hear the Beatles enduring In My Life and the René Clausen Three Whitman Settings, comprised of subtle, inspiring poems by Walt Whitman, unforgettably brought to life by this master composer. Clearly declaring that the will to carry on can be found in many ways and through many agents, this music is powerful and up-lifting. The concert closes with the Chorale's virtual performance of Simple Gifts, an arrangement of the beloved Shaker hymn.

Join the Sonoran Desert Chorale at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 27 for Songs for Humankind. No tickets required!

Find a comfortable spot in your home at that time and your preferred electronic device. Go to SonoranDesertChorale.org, then watch, hear, and enjoy the concert video.