Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SONG FOR HUMANKIND

Streaming at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021.  

Feb. 2, 2021  

Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SONG FOR HUMANKIND

The Sonoran Desert Chorale offers the third of its four regular concerts in this year's Virtual Season. Given the unusual circumstances requiring a season unlike any previous year, we bring you the Chorale via electronic means at no charge to the viewer/listener.

Songs for Humankind will be available on the Chorale website SonoranDesertChorale.org at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The link to the Chorale YouTube channel will go live at that time, and our singers are looking forward to watching along with our audience in this shared experience of song. The online concert combines new virtual repertoire and recorded material from previous live concerts, all packaged in a beautiful video created especially for the occasion. Program notes will be available on the website and the concert will remain on our YouTube channel throughout the season after the premiere date.

Songs for Humankind includes songs of hope and encouragement as we collectively move toward better times. From the stirring Keep Your Hand on the Plow and the beautiful anthem Bashana Haba'ah (Next Year), each of these pieces reaches out to touch our hearts and souls, reflecting our shared humanity.

Also hear the Beatles enduring In My Life and the René Clausen Three Whitman Settings, comprised of subtle, inspiring poems by Walt Whitman, unforgettably brought to life by this master composer. Clearly declaring that the will to carry on can be found in many ways and through many agents, this music is powerful and up-lifting. The concert closes with the Chorale's virtual performance of Simple Gifts, an arrangement of the beloved Shaker hymn.

Join the Sonoran Desert Chorale at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 27 for Songs for Humankind. No tickets required!

Find a comfortable spot in your home at that time and your preferred electronic device. Go to SonoranDesertChorale.org, then watch, hear, and enjoy the concert video.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows
Arizona Theatre Company, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and Winding Road Theater Ensemb Photo

Arizona Theatre Company, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and Winding Road Theater Ensemble Present ROMEROFEST

40th Annual Governors Arts Awards Nominees Announced Photo

40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards Nominees Announced

BWW Review: BASEMENTS & BUGBEARS - New Web Series Sets The Table For Suicide Preventio Photo

BWW Review: BASEMENTS & BUGBEARS - New Web Series Sets The Table For Suicide Prevention

BroadwayWorld Phoenix Joins Twitter! Photo

BroadwayWorld Phoenix Joins Twitter!


More Hot Stories For You

  • California Shakespeare Theater Announces Shared 47th Season
  • The Breath Project Announces Recipients of New Play Commission Initiative
  • Sessions Presents THE JOY RUCKUS CLUB 3: VIRTUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR
  • Theatre Rhinoceros Presents a Free Zoom/Facebook Live Presentation, CONTEMPORARY ART