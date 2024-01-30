Simply Celeste's to Host A TASTE OF LUXURY: A BLACK TIE AFFAIR Featuring Live Music, Craft Cocktails & More

Join in on March 16, 2024, for an unparalleled event.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Simply Celeste's to Host A TASTE OF LUXURY: A BLACK TIE AFFAIR Featuring Live Music, Craft Cocktails & More

Simply Celeste's will present "A Taste of Luxury": A Black Tie Affair in Phoenix, Arizona promising an unparalleled experience in culinary excellence, high-end fashion, craft cocktails, exotic vehicles, and live music. The event will be held March 16, 2024.

As the demand for exclusive and immersive experiences continues to rise, "A Taste of Luxury" emerges as a trendsetter in the Food and Beverage catering industry. In a world where discerning individuals seek unique and memorable experiences, their inaugural event will set the stage for a new standard of gratification.

"At Simply Celeste's, our vision is to provide an exquisite experience that rises above traditional expectations. 'A Taste of Luxury' is a manifestation of our commitment to offering nothing but the best," said Celeste Telley, CEO and Founder of Simply Celeste's. "We invite you to join us for a night that combines culinary artistry, luxurious ambiances, and entertainment while creating memories that last a lifetime."

"A Taste of Luxury' aligns with the growing trend of seeking creative and dynamic events," says brand strategist, Reshauna Striggles. "In the current market luxury is defined by personal experiences, this event raises the bar for those who appreciate the finer things in life."

Reserve your ticket today for "A Taste of Luxury" and prepare for a night that leaves the ordinary behind.

Guests will arrive at a transformed Private Jet hangar in Scottsdale to indulge in an expertly crafted menu featuring culinary masterpieces such as Seafood Dip Bruschetta, Zesty Chicken Skewers, Grilled Filet Mignon, Cajun Lobster Tail, and Simply Celeste's White Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake. The gastronomic journey will be complemented by curated craft cocktails and wine pairings, promising a symphony of flavors to delight the senses.

Visit Click Here for ticket information and details.

A portion of event proceeds will be made as a charitable donation to benefit Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a proud partner in "Seeking to End Poverty Through Entrepreneurship."

Event Information Contact: Celeste Talley - Celeste@simplycelestes.com - email preferred.



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company's production of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a must see ~ a quintessentially American morality tale, directed by Rod Kaats and featuring knockout performances by Josh Clark, Michael Stewart Allen, and Michael Kary. Runs through February 11th.

2
Arizona Theatre Companys INTIMATE APPAREL to Run in Tucson & Tempe Photo
Arizona Theatre Company's INTIMATE APPAREL to Run in Tucson & Tempe

Arizona Theatre Company presents Intimate Apparel, a stunning drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Follow the journey of an African American seamstress in 1905 Manhattan.

3
Great AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Shows For Families and Teens Next Month Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Shows For Families and Teens Next Month

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced two shows for families and teens in February. Learn more here!

4
Scottsdale Arts Welcome Vocal Powerhouses In 2024 Photo
Scottsdale Arts Welcome Vocal Powerhouses In 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts welcomes vocal powerhouses to the stage in 2024 with a variety of entertaining concerts for all, including a performance of greatest hits from Australia's Ten Tenors on Saturday, February 24. 

More Hot Stories For You

Arizona Theatre Company's INTIMATE APPAREL to Run in Tucson & TempeArizona Theatre Company's INTIMATE APPAREL to Run in Tucson & Tempe
Great AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Shows For Families and Teens Next MonthGreat AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Shows For Families and Teens Next Month
Scottsdale Arts Welcome Vocal Powerhouses In 2024Scottsdale Arts Welcome Vocal Powerhouses In 2024
Barrio Bread Celebrates Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Coming to Tucson February 29-March 3Barrio Bread Celebrates Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Coming to Tucson February 29-March 3

Videos

Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center Video
Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theatre Center (2/08-2/25)Tracker
Last Five Years in Phoenix Last Five Years
Starlight Community Theater (2/02-2/04)Tracker
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
Murder on the Orient Express in Phoenix Murder on the Orient Express
Starlight Community Theater (4/05-4/14)
Disney's Aristocats KIDS in Phoenix Disney's Aristocats KIDS
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/08-2/11)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Phoenix Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Marroney Theatre (2/25-3/17)
The Lehman Trilogy in Phoenix The Lehman Trilogy
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/24-2/11)
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theater Center (2/08-2/25)
Seminar in Phoenix Seminar
Explorers' Theatre Collective (2/02-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You