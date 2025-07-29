Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Celebrates the United States' 250th Anniversary Through Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This season, leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra will deliver “The American Journey: Struggle, Spirit, and Triumph,” a six-concert series at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

“We're proud to continue our partnership with the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra as they embark on their inspiring ‘American Journey' series,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “This timely program celebrates the rich musical heritage of our nation while reflecting on the diverse voices and stories that define it. We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience these powerful concerts in our hall.”

This special concept series comes to the center as it's celebrating its own 50th anniversary during the 2025–26 season. Performances of classical music by groups like Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra have been an integral part of the center's programing since it first opened in October 1975.

The orchestra, led by artistic director Desmond Siu, will open the series on October 19 with “Echoes of a New World,” a program of passion, resilience and renewal. “Echoes of a New World” reflects the arc of a country shaped by its past, inspired by its people and driven by the eternal hope of a brighter future. Audiences can expect to hear music by Johannes Brahms, Clara and Robert Schumann, culminating in Howard Hanson's lush Symphony no. 2, a stirring portrait of American optimism.

On November 23, audiences will experience the iconic music of Richard Wagner and John Williams — from the Harry Potter and Star Wars series — and explore how epic storytelling shapes America's spirit and cultural imagination. By pairing American cinematic brilliance with timeless European drama, “Legends and Legacy” reveals the universal themes of struggle, transformation and triumph at the heart of the American spirit.

Orchestra members invite audiences to join them on December 14 to celebrate the season with festive favorites, a holiday sing-along, joyful traditions and a visit from Santa Claus in a family-friendly musical celebration. The orchestra will perform beloved Christmas melodies that stir up memories of warm gatherings and jubilant musical celebrations of Hanukkah that illuminate the stage. Cory McCloskey of Fox 10 News Phoenix will be the night's emcee and narrator for “'Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

Exploring themes of oppression, defiance and hope, the orchestra will perform Margaret Bonds's “Montgomery Variations” and Shostakovich's Violin Concerto no. 1 on Feb. 15. And on March 22, audiences can experience a bold new overture by William C. White, commissioned by the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra. The concert introduces a fresh voice in American music — an exploration of where the nation stands today and where it might go next.

Closing out this six-part journey on May 10, “Dreams of Freedom” is a musical tribute to the United States of America's evolving identity. Featuring Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue” and Barber's Adagio for Strings, the program reflects the nation's creative spirit, solemn history and enduring hope in a powerful journey through sound, honoring the struggles and triumphs that define the American experience.

“Our 2025–26 season is a tribute to the shared journey of our nation and our community,” said Denise Wilson, executive director of Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra. “We believe in the power of music to bring people together, spark dialogue and inspire a deeper connection to one another and to the stories that shape us. As we reflect on 250 years of American history, our goal is to create concert experiences that are meaningful, inclusive and uplifting for all.”

All of these concerts will take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona, 85251. Tickets start at $20. Call 480-499-8587 or visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events.