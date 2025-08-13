Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off 2025-26 Season with September Concert

The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its 2025-26 season with a concert on Sept. 28, “Rhapsody in Blue & Beyond” featuring Pianist Nicole Pesce.



“We have a great line-up of music and concerts for the coming year that we are excited to share with our audiences,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.



In addition to the Sept. 28 concert, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following six dates for its 2025-26 season—Sundays Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Feb. 15, March 22, May 3 and June 28. “For a limited time, we’re offering a discount when you pre-order season tickets, with prices ranging from $114 to $199 (only $16 to $28 per concert) for all seven concerts,” says Partridge. “Season tickets include our popular Holiday and Independence Day concerts that always sell out!”



All concerts for the 2025-26 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.



“We also are excited to announce the debut of our Symphony Store, a donation-based store on our website supporting the Scottsdale Philharmonic,” Partridge explains. “Our Symphony Store is the official online donation center of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the Greater Phoenix Valley. Here, you’ll find a unique selection of donated items and services available as thank-you gifts for your tax-deductible contribution to our symphony. Donations to the online store are appreciated, and all proceeds will go to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.”



Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.



“This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”