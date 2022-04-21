Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2022â€“23 Classical Concerts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has announced the concerts that will be part of the 2022-23 Virginia G. Piper Concert Series and its 44th season of Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel.

The Virginia G. Piper Concert Series is among the premier classical concert series in the Southwest, and this year's lineup is one of its strongest yet with concerts by Emerson String Quartet, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Renaud CapuÃ§on, Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin, Academy of St Martin in the Fields with mandolinist Avi Avital, Balourdet Quartet with flutist Adam Sadberry, the latest Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, and Les Violons du Roy with pianist Inon Barnatan.

Siegel, who has been performing his signature Keyboard Conversations for 54 years, will return for a 44th year at the center in Scottsdale with four shows: "American Pianistic Treasures," "Immortal Impromtus," "Musical Valentines" and "Mozart and Friends: Beethoven and Haydn." These brilliantly polished concerts-with-commentary combine captivating comments with dynamic performances of piano masterpieces, concluding with a lively question-and-answer session.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series:

Emerson String Quartet

Dec. 2, 2022, 8 p.m.

The Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, described as "an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness" (The Boston Globe).

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Renaud CapuÃ§on

Jan. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will bring a special program with violinist Renaud CapuÃ§on to Scottsdale, only days after its planned Carnegie Hall debut.

Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin

Feb. 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

"A performer of near-superhuman technical prowess" (The New York Times), pianist Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin is known worldwide for his unrivaled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique in the great works of the established repertoire.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields | Avi Avital, mandolin

March 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

One of the world's finest chamber orchestras is joined by the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy for a memorable night of chamber music on a grand scale.

Balourdet Quartet with Adam Sadberry, flute

March 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The Balourdet Quartet, recipients of the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, shares the stage with Memphis Symphony Orchestra acting principal flutist Adam Sadberry for a program that includes Wolf's Italian Serenade; Mendelssohn's String Quartet no. 4 in E minor, op. 44, no. 2; Villa Lobos' Assobio a Jato (The Jet Whistle); and Beach's Theme and Variations, op. 80.

Van Cliburn Gold Medalist

April 14, 2023, 8 p.m.

Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, thea??Van Cliburn International Piano Competitiona??exists to share excellent classical music. The performer will be announced following the 2022 competition in June.

Les Violons du Roy | Jonathan Cohen, Music Director | Inon Barnatan, piano

April 29, 2023, 8 p.m.

The chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy is joined by celebrated pianist Inon Barnatan for a night of "atmospheric effects" (The Washington Post) and breathtaking cinematics, including Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach's Shostakovich Piano Concerto no. 1.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel:

"American Pianistic Treasures"

Dec. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Discover "American Pianistic Treasures" as Siegel gives us all the glittering details behind Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Gottschalk and MacDowell.

"Immortal Impromptus"

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

There's a reason why Siegel calls these beloved works of Chopin, Schubert and Gabriel FaurÃ© "Immortal Impromptus"; learn why at this special performance.

"Musical Valentines"

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Find a little something sweet with "Musical Valentines" as Siegel waxes romantic with the love-inspired music of Liszt, Chopin, Schumann and Brahms.

"Mozart and Friends: Beethoven and Haydn"

Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

With "Mozart and Friends," Siegel's methodically rehearsed program explores connections to Beethoven and Haydn.

All concerts are performed in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for mor