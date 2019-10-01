Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces November 2019 Events

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has rising stars and theatre pros taking the Virginia G. Piper stage this November from an influential voice in nuevo flamenco, local talent, family-friendly fun, boundary-pushing contemporary dance and hilarious comedy shows. Check out November's lineup below.



Patti LuPone

Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.



Actress, singer, author and all-around entertainer Patti LuPone is a beloved star of stage and screen. This is a can't-miss performance of LuPone's concert "Don't Monkey with Broadway." Guests can experience LuPone's brilliant stage presence and vocals before she makes her return to the New York theatre scene in "Company," where she won a 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actress In a Supporting Role In A Musical.

The Best of Broadway

Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Celebrate Broadway's greatest hits, featuring four powerhouse vocalists and a 10-piece orchestra. Experience the hits and classics from "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia!," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

Jesse Cook

Follow the Road Tour

Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian guitarist and composer Jesse Cook is one of the most influential figures in nuevo flamenco music, fusing elements of flamenco rumba, jazz, classical and world music. The JUNO Award winner is an alumnus of the Berklee College of Music.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Inon Barnatan, piano

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein, a 2011 recipient of the MacArthur "genius grant," and piano virtuoso Inon Barnatan come together for a program featuring the complete Beethoven sonatas for piano and cello.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

The Four Italian Tenors

Vivia Italia

Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.



On their debut American tour, The Four Italian Tenors serenade audiences with the greatest tenor arias of all time, from Verdi's "Questa o quella" and "La Donna e Mobile" (Rigoletto) to Rossini's "La Danza" and Puccini's iconic "Nessun Dorma" (Turandot). These four tenors are the faces and voices of Italy's next great operatic generation.

Guests that plan ahead or arrive early can attend a pre-show lecture "Talkin' Tenors" with Arizona Opera from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

ERTH's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.



Take your family on an excursion to the bottom of the ocean. ERTH's "Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure" is an underwater experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths, where prehistoric marine reptiles lived centuries ago - and maybe live still today!

Live & Local

Sugar Thieves

Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.



The Sugar Thieves have a sultry blues roots foundation and powerhouse delta sound that will take you back in time. They blend the blues, country, and other musical influences to create a sound that moves audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Roots Rising!

Featuring Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno, and Liz Vice

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.



Artists from across the roots musical landscape gather for a night showcasing some of the best young, contemporary talent! Blues artist Matt Andersen, Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno and soul singer Liz Vice come together for an evening of stripped-down, individual performances and a collaborative finale.

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion

Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.



DIAVOLO returns to Scottsdale with its high-energy contemporary dance, set against the backdrop of an elaborately designed and interactive space. The program includes "Voyage" (2018), DIAVOLO's newest adventure, inspired by travel in space and the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

Featuring The Tony Guerrero Quartet

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Acclaimed singers and actors Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery bring their "Two Lost Souls" show to Scottsdale. During this performance, Lynch and Flannery put their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin' Sixties. Tony Guerrero serves as the duo's musical director.

ASU Concerts @ The Center: ASU Big Band Night

Monday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

A longtime favorite of Valley audiences, the ASU Concert Jazz Band performs choice selections, spanning the history of big band music and beyond, for an unforgettable night of music.

The Capitol Steps

The Lyin' Kings

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.



Sharing songs and skits, the irreverent Washington D.C.-based political comedy troupe pokes fun at all sides of the issues - from left to right - with fresh, up-to-the-minute material inspired by the latest headlines, scandals and more.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 400,000 participants annually.

SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.

LOCATION AND PARKING

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St. in downtown Scottsdale. Free parking is available in the public parking garage located to the west of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Wells Fargo Avenue. Additional free parking is available at the Old Town Parking Corral at East Second Street and Brown Avenue and at the Civic Center Library parking garage located on Drinkwater Boulevard at East Second Street.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers performance accommodations to enhance audience members' experience, including: American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation or live audio description with two weeks advance notice. Assistive-listening devices and wheelchair seating are also available. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility/ or contact the Member and Patron Services Box Office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) [TDD: 480-874-4694] for further details. Please inquire about services when ordering tickets.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible students, teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

The award-winning Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts supports the mission and diverse programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. The Store's unique selection of merchandise includes artist-made jewelry, stylish furnishings for home and office, unique creations by Arizona artists, fair-trade and upcycled/recycled global crafts, music, books, greeting cards and imaginative toys. Purchases are tax free, and members receive a 15 percent discount. Gift wrapping and shipping are also available. The Store is open seven days a week: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 5 p.m.; and throughout most evening events. Phone: 480-874-4644.

For more information visit; www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org





