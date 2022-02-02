Scottsdale Arts Gala Promises Luminescent Entertainment

Quixotic Fusion, an innovative performance art collective, will provide entertainment for Scottsdale Arts' The ARTrageous Gala | Luminescence on Saturday, April 2, 2022, as the luxurious annual fundraiser moves to Scottsdale Stadium.

"We are particularly excited about this year's ARTrageous Gala for a number of reasons," said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "While Scottsdale Civic Center renovations made it necessary for us to move off campus, we are thrilled to bring the first major gala event to the fabulous new venues at Scottsdale Stadium, partnering with our friends at the city of Scottsdale."

The ARTrageous Gala benefits dynamic and diverse performances, exhibitions and arts education and outreach programs presented by Scottsdale Arts through its four dynamic branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - and two signature events: Scottsdale Arts Festival and Canal Convergence.

As guests arrive, the stadium will be transformed into a light-filled wonderland. A three-part gala, Luminescense will open with a Hollywood-style, livestreamed red carpet event, once again hosted by Carey Peña of Inspired Media 360. As Peña interviews the attendees on the carpet, art nouveau, cirque-style jugglers will be orbiting the cocktail hour environment, which includes elevated culinary and beverage stations and a silent auction

Interior designer Anita Lang, who is co-charing the gala with architect Oscar De las salas, said the stadium will be transformed into something akin to a magic box, describing it as "a portal to another reality."

"Upon entering, you will be awed by gravity-defying performances, fantastic creatures and brilliant interactive art displays transporting you to another world," Lang said. "It will be like no other gala thus far, and Oscar and I are thrilled to co-chair such a special fun event for such a meaningful purpose."

As night falls, performance artists will fill the Field House, a black box-style venue at Scottsdale Stadium, moving above the specially designed, three-course dinner. Additional dinner entertiainment, curated by Scottsdale Arts, will lead up to the dynamic live auction hosted by Letitia Frye.

The dinner program will include a presentation of The Herberger Award for the Arts. Wuestemann said the gala will also honor special community leaders who helped shape the course of cultural life in Scottsdale and remember some special arts philanthropists who have recently passed away.

Following dinner, the magic continues with an energizing and enigmatic grand finale performance by Quixotic. Using the power of music, dance, large-scale props and stunning lighted projections, this celebration of multidimensional arts will light up the night. Quixotic fuses imagination with technology, dance, projection mapping and live music to create fully-immersive, multi-sensory experiences.

"It's designed to revive that memory of being together with the people and art we care about, reminding us that togetherness and art are universal gifts," De las salas said.

For full event details and to purchase tickets, visit Gala.ScottsdaleArts.org.