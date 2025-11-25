Sandra Bassett and September Soul Host Second Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive at Westside Blues & Jazz

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Sandra Bassett and her band September Soul will return to Westside Blues & Jazz on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. to host the venue’s second annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. The event invites patrons to support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to assist children and families across the Valley during the holiday season.

Bassett said the goal is to build on the success of last year’s drive. “Last year's toy drive exceeded expectations, and this year we're ready to make an even bigger impact,” she noted. “When people come together around music and generosity, incredible things happen.”

The evening will feature live R&B, soul, Motown, and holiday selections from Bassett and September Soul. Three Marines from Toys for Tots are expected to attend, underscoring the community partnership behind the annual event.

Channing, owner and manager of Westside Blues & Jazz, expressed the venue’s continued commitment to hosting the drive. “Westside Blues & Jazz has always been about community, connection, and great music—and this event brings all three together,” she said. “Seeing our guests show up with toys and big hearts reminds us what the season is all about.”

Audience members can participate by bringing a toy to the December 13 performance, making a donation through CashApp, or purchasing a toy through the event’s Amazon wish list. Ticket reservations are available through Westside Blues & Jazz.

Bassett is a vocalist and community advocate recognized for performances that blend soul, jazz, and R&B with a focus on service and engagement across the Valley.