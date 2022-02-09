SMoCA Announces Spring Events

Whether you're ready for a night on the town or simply want something fun to do from the comfort of your couch, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) has a variety of exciting events this spring with in-person, virtual and hybrid options.

After implementing new COVID-19 safety protocols with the return to in-person events two months ago, SMoCA has again welcomed attendees to the museum for the type of popular programming that had attracted a dedicated following prior to the pandemic. But COVID-19 also prompted SMoCA to explore virtual programming - an option still available for certain events.

Julie Ganas, SMoCA's curator of engagement and digital initiatives, has organized hybrid events that welcome patrons in person with additional attendees participating virtually.

"Our new hybrid option for select events is also a great way for us to invite patrons to enjoy SMoCA programs virtually from the comfort of their own home," Ganas said.

With the return of in-person events at SMoCA came additional COVID-19 protocols similar to those in place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. These events will require proof of a valid negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours of the event. In lieu of a negative COVID-19 test, proof of valid full COVID-19 vaccination will be accepted.

Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA director and chief curator, said the policies are intended to help both guests and staff feel safe during in-person events.

"SMoCA is thrilled to offer in-person events again," McCabe said. "This change will apply to events only, and at this time it will not be required for regular museum admission."

SMoCA's 2022 spring events include:

Second Saturdays @SMoCA presented by Wells Fargo

Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

In person at SMoCA

Every second Saturday we present fun, free art activities for the entire family that spark conversation about contemporary art. Solve a mysterious puzzle, create your own abstract portrait to take home, and explore the Museum. Museum admission is also free every Second Saturday.

Artist Panel: Beverly McIver

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.

Free, RSVP required

In person Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (Stage 2) or livestreamed on YouTube

Join artists Beverly McIver, Claudio Dicochea and Carrie Hott in conversation with curator Kim Boganey as they delve deeper into the subjects of art, mentorship, and the business of being an artist. Following the panel, McIver will sign catalogs for her new retrospective exhibition, "Full Circle."

Swap Meet Opening Party

Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.

Pay what you wish; RSVP required

In person at SMoCA and livestreamed on YouTube

Join artist Brad Kahlhamer, along with special guest and Navajo country musician Dirt Rhodes, for an in-gallery musical performance and celebration of the exhibition "Swap Meet."

AMA: In the Studio with Luke Murphy

Friday, March 18, 7 p.m.

Free

Livestreamed on YouTube

Virtually visit artist Luke Murphy's ("Pixel-by-Pixel: Interventions by Luke Murphy") Harlem studio to chat about his work with curator Julie Ganas and to get a behind-the-scenes look at his work. This AMA (ask me anything) event will be livestreamed on SMoCA's YouTube channel, so the artist will answer audience questions live throughout the event.

Celebrating Women's History Month

Open Skies, Desert Voices Poetry Reading

with Lois Roma-Deeley, Rosemarie Dombrowski, and Patricia Murphy

March 31, 7 p.m.

Livestreamed via Zoom

Pay as you wish; RSVP required

"Poems come out of wonder," said the noted poet Lucille Clifton, "not out of knowing." Three Arizona poets-Lois Roma-Deeley, Rosemarie Dombrowski, and Patricia Murphy-will read original works to celebrate Women's History Month and the wonder of words at this virtual event.

LIVE @Swap Meet

Friday, April 1, 7 p.m.

Free, RSVP required

In person at SMoCA and livestreamed on YouTube

Join artist Brad Kahlhamer ("Swap Meet") for a night of swap meet-style performances, ranging from music to the spoken word.

Virtual Documentary Video Art Festival

April 28, 7 p.m.

Pay as you wish; RSVP required

Livestreamed via Zoom

Experience a virtual showcase of experimental short films highlighting social, cultural and personal topics produced by students in Documentary Video Art as part of the Intermedia program of the School of Art, Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, Arizona State University.

For information about these and other upcoming events, visit SMoCA.org/events. For information about SMoCA's COVID-19 protocols, visit SMoCA.org/event-entry-policy.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Online admission is $10 for non-members; $7 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members and patrons 18 and younger. Beginning Feb. 13, walk-up admission will be $12 for non-members and $9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. View our safety protocols at SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.