Rosie's House Students Perform In Concert And Recitals For The Holidays

Music students from Rosie's House, one of the most respected free after school music programs in the nation will be performing concerts and recitals in Phoenix for the holidays. Comprised of students ages 5-18, the Rosie's House Holiday Showcase Concert will be held December 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Steele Memorial Hall, 300 E. Indian School and will feature soloists on strings, winds, piano and voice, while highlighting impressive ensembles. The Holiday Showcase is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at rosieshouse.org

The following week, Dec 10-14, all 512 of Rosie's House students will be performing in over 20 recitals for friends, family and the community. The recitals will showcase students from all programs including mariachi, piano, choir, strings, and wind/brass.

Rosie's House Recitals will be held December 10-14 in the sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit rosieshouse.org for more information.





