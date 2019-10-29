Rosie's House, A Music Academy for Children, Has Reached $1,000,000 Threshold In Support for Operations

Becky Ballard, CEO of Rosie's House, and its Board of Directors announced they have completed their annual report for FY19 and have brought the non-profit organization to annual thresh-hold of $1,000,000 in support for operations.

This marks a 32% increase over the last two years, enabling the arts and youth leadership organization to increase enrollment for students to its current capacity. Rosie's House participants are comprised of Phoenix's most economically disadvantaged and vulnerable students between the ages of 5 and 18.

"We are overwhelmed by the support for Rosie's House and the energy and enthusiasm we are feeling from all segments of the community - from our partner organizations, our donors, our faculty and most of all, our students. Its so gratifying to see the community embrace the organization, which I think stems in no small part from the statistical data and success stories we continue to demonstrate." - Becky Ballard, CEO, Rosie's House.

Rosie's House brings high quality music education to over 500 students, and is one of the largest 100% free after-school music programs nationwide. While just 47% of Phoenix's high school students go on to attend college, an astounding 97% of Rosie's House seniors enroll in college after high school graduation.





