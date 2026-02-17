Review: HENRY V at Southwest Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wars of the past are viewed by many as a necessary evil, and certain battles are even thought of as glorious or grand. This perspective overlooks the lives lost on both sides, the trauma so many soldiers have faced throughout history, and that many still face today. Southwest Shakespeare Company’s production of HENRY V takes a nuanced look at the play, the worth of war, and the horrors of battle.

In the original text, the events of the play surround the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, but this production does things a little bit differently. For this version, the director, Breona Conrad, sets it during the Vietnam War era. However, it still focuses on a battle between England and France. The play shows Henry, played by Actor 1 (Joshua Murphy), slowly growing into his role as the King. He is quickly shown as a strong leader, sentencing the Earl of Cambridge, Sir Thomas Grey, and Lord Scroop, Henry’s friend, to death for conspiracy against him. Throughout the play, tensions rise with France until the ultimate culmination of a battle. During the entire play, there are various scenes with different soldiers talking amongst themselves or with Henry, revealing the state they are living in.

The casting style and staging of this production were unique. The play runs at about 80 minutes, and there are only five actors. The cast is credited with actor numbers, with most playing numerous characters. All the actors were great at differentiating between characters through accents and vocal tone. The different costuming for each character was also helpful. However, this makes some of the smaller characters blend into the background a bit. While it is always clear that someone is a new character, who exactly that character is may not be clear for those who have not yet seen or read HERNY V. Despite this, the characters who play a larger political role are identifiable. Some of those major characters include King Henry, the King of France, played by Actor 5 (Beau Heckman), and the King of France’s daughter, Katharine, played by Actor 3 (Ashleigh Brown). To some extent, this feels very appropriate. While the glory of victory in war may fall onto a country’s leaders, especially when considering historic battles from the past, the numerous people who fought or even died for the win fade away. Everyone is aware that there were numerous tragic losses and lives ended too soon in every war, but the average person does not know the names of the average soldier who died. The quick pace and blending of characters who are not present on stage for a prolonged period of the play is an accurate depiction of the public’s memory of war. Actor 2 (Amanda Noel Trombley) plays the chorus, helping tie all the acts together and giving context for everything that is occurring. But, for audience members who struggle with Shakespearean language, the quick pace and casting may make the show hard to understand. But, for those familiar, this style adds a lot of meaning.

Joshua Murphy as Henry was excellent. His performance was intense and commanding, but he was also great at bringing that intensity down in moments of mourning or insecurity. His interactions with Katharine toward the end of the play especially stood out in giving his character depth as a ruler. In that moment, he is much more of a nervous man trying to win a woman’s affection than a powerful king. Brown, as Katharine, could be best described as impressive. Katharine speaks very little English and several lines in French. Her father has offered her to Henry as part of a peace treaty. Her acting transcended language. Although not every audience member will understand French, her fears are so evident and understandable. She is going to be forced to leave her home, to marry a man unfamiliar to her, and move to a place where she is not fluent in the language. Although her character is not largely focused on, she gives a small glimpse into how grim political marriage could be. One of the parts Actor 4 (Owen Rapkoch) plays is the Dauphin, son of France’s king. In direct opposition to Henry, and very cocky, the Dauphin loses confidence as the English best the French in battle. His fall from grace was an entertaining watch.

The combination of Conrad’s reimagining for the show, Dawn Conry’s work in props and set dressing, and LeeAnn Jensen’s work as the Costume Designer made for some very special moments. One scene of the play has Henry entering the camps in disguise. In the scene, a soldier, Michael Williams (Ashleigh Brown) argues with disguised Henry, speaking candidly and negatively about Henry as the king, unaware of who she is speaking to. The two exchange objects, promising to settle their fight after the battle if they both live. The object Williams gives Henry is a peace sign pin, a clear anti-war symbol. Despite this and Williams’ harsh words, Henry takes it in stride and in good spirits. This moment was great for Henry’s character, a highlight of him as a ruler who respects his people and those fighting with him. Additionally, the use of the anti-war imagery was an excellent way to tie the message of this production back to more modern audiences, reminding them of those who fought that did not want to be there.

Southwest Shakespeare Company’s production of HENRY V is a thought-provoking take on the story. By shining a light on the timeless struggles of every person who has fought in a war, it forces audience members to look inward and think about how they regard different wars across history.

HENRY V plays at Mesa Arts Center through February 21st.

Southwest Shakespeare Company-- https://www.swshakespeare.org – (480)-644-6500

Venue: Mesa Arts Center -- 1 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Photo Credit to Devon Christopher Adams – L to R: Beau Heckman, Owen Rapkoch, Joshua Murphy, Ashleigh Brown

