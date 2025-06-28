RUMPELSTILTSKIN to be Presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"RUMPELSTILTSKIN" will run from July 10-August 3 at Great AZ Puppet Theater. A funny version of the classic story about the strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's daughter who must spin straw into gold. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

***NOTE SUMMER SHOWTIMES: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10am; Sundays at 11am.*** ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or purchase online.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information.

