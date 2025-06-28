 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

RUMPELSTILTSKIN to be Presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater

Performances will run from July 10-August 3.

By: Jun. 28, 2025
RUMPELSTILTSKIN to be Presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

"RUMPELSTILTSKIN" will run from July 10-August 3 at Great AZ Puppet Theater. A funny version of the classic story about the strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's daughter who must spin straw into gold. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

***NOTE SUMMER SHOWTIMES: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10am; Sundays at 11am.*** ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or purchase online. 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos