PuppetWorks BOO! A Halloween Spooktacular Continues This Weekend!

Wailing Willow Way is the scariest street in town where no kid dares to trick-or-treat. Denny, Kenny and Penny venture down the street on the hunt for a fun-filled Halloween adventure. Hilariously spooky shenanigans ensue as they meet witches in the woods, a Gloomy Ghost and Count Fang as they travel through a Haunted Graveyard and encounter a Vampire's mansion.

The entire production is performed under black lights in the McMillin black box theater, creating a glow-in-the-dark experience where puppets, set and even the audience members glow. The 40-minute show includes a post-show tutorial on the puppets used in the show and a brief overview of puppetry manipulation.

After the show there is an option for a make and take workshop for $4.00 where audience members can make their own simple puppet to take home with them. Productions are geared towards audience members ages 3-8, but are enjoyed by all.

Wear your costume and trick-or-treat in the lobby!

Saturday, October 19, at 9:00am BUY TICKETS Saturday, October 19, at 10:30amBUY TICKETSSaturday, October 19, at 12:00pmBUY TICKETS Saturday, October 26, at 9:00am BUY TICKETSSaturday, October 26, at 10:30amBUY TICKETSSaturday, October 26, at 12:00pm BUY TICKETS





