University of Arizona Theatre Students to Stage ALMOST, MAINE

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television will present Almost, Maine by John Cariani, a heartwarming and whimsical exploration of love in all its messy, magical glory. On a transformative winter night, the residents of the quirky town of Almost experience tender, humorous, and surprising moments of falling in, and out of, love.

Performances will take place at the Tornabene Theatre from February 26 - March 8, with previews on February 22 & 25.

Directed by Assistant Professor of Practice Erin Roberts, Almost, Maine offers theatre students and audiences alike the chance to explore the unpredictable and beautiful complexities of human connection.

“Almost, Maine is about ordinary people doing something extraordinary: being brave,” says Roberts. “Each character stands at a crossroads, deciding whether to retreat into silence or risk rejection for the warmth of connection. In a world where it's easier than ever to hide behind screens, this play reminds us that love is messy, awkward, and requires us to be fully present. It challenges us to speak our truths, take emotional risks, and see the people around us with honesty and courage.”

Almost, Maine is the third subscription performance of TFTV's 2025–26 season and the first presentation of the Spring semester. TFTV is also offering $5 student rush tickets for all college and high school students for every performance.

Performance Details

What: The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television presents Almost, Maine by John Cariani

Where: Tornabene Theatre (1025 N. Olive Road, Tucson, AZ 85719)

When: February 26 - March 8, 2026; Previews on February 22 & 25

Tickets: Buy tickets here. $5 student rush tickets available for college & high school students