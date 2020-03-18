Prescott Center for the Arts Starts 'PCA Serves' to Help Community in Need

Prescott Center for the Arts has released the following statement:

Prescott Center for the Arts (PCA) has been virtually been shut down, but there is a new opportunity to give back with PCA Serves, according to Robyn Allen, Executive Director. "We can give back in unprecedented ways to those that have cared for us. We will be launching an initiative to provide volunteer services that will be needed as our older and vulnerable community is being asked to 'stay home'." While the needs and services will vary and grow as we move forward certain things that be done by our volunteers like picking up prescriptions or groceries. Moments of cheer can be done through a singing delivery or some other from of entertainment at your doorstep. And, maybe it's just talking to someone over the phone that may need companionship or human contact for a few moments. This is an opportunity for PCA to give back to the very volunteers and kind community that have given so much to us.

Allen stated, "the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and employees is always of utmost concern at PCA." After careful consideration due to the growing concern about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), PCA has made the decision to postpone the performances of the remaining shows in our 2019-2020 season and will reschedule. As the situation is extremely fluid at this time, firm production dates have not been determined.

If you are interested in donating non-perishable items, volunteering, or getting assistance please contact our PCA Serves headquarters at our Box Office at (928) 445-3286.





