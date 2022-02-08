Photos: Theatrikos Launches 50th Season With 12 ANGRY JURORS

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, launches the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular dramas of American theatre.

Theatrikos surveyed Northern Arizona audiences and asked, of all the shows the company has done over the past 50 years, which shows they most want to see again. Not counting one show we'd done very recently; the most popular choice was 12 Angry Jurors. This first show of Theatrikos' 50th anniversary season runs January 28 to February 13, 2022.

An Emmy award winning American stage masterpiece 12 Angry Jurors is a penetrating and engrossing examination of the deep-seated cultural differences, prejudices, indifference, anger, ignorance and fears that threaten to taint the human spirit. And, in this case, potentially lead to a miscarriage of justice. Juror #8, voted one of the greatest heroes of literature, slowly convinces the other jurors that following their true moral compass and doing the right thing, while frequently difficult, is ultimately what embodies the best of humanity.

"12 Angry Jurors is more than a popular timeless classic. Given racial and societal conflicts that we're going through today, frequently played out in courtrooms across the country, 12 Angry Jurors is a powerful gut-wrenching window into the strengths and failings of our criminal justice system," said director Robert Yowell.

Safety Protocols

1. Social distancing.

2. Masks worn throughout the performance.

3. Proof of vaccination required for cast, crew and audience.

Theatrikos continues to require proof of vaccination for all patrons. Vaccination cards and IDs are checked upon admission to the theatre. "Very cautious safety protocols are allowing Theatrikos to gradually reopen. Our safety protocols are the best way we can continue to create excellent theatre while at the same time keeping our Flagstaff home as safe as possible," said Theatrikos Board President Terri Brenneman. For those who can't be vaccinated, a negative test within the last 72 hours is accepted.

Performances of 12 Angry Jurors are at Theatrikos, January 28 to February 13, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The usual opening night reception has been canceled due to safety protocols. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com; by calling 928 774 1662; or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.