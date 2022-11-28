Photos: First Look At MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET At Theatrikos
The production, ·directed by Joe Maniglia, opened to a sold-out standing ovation last Friday.
A cast of 32 brings this holiday classic to the stage. When a nice old man who claims to be Santa Claus is institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer defends him by arguing in court that he is the real thing-thus exemplifying the true magic of the season.
Photo Credit: Theatrikos
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
November 27, 2022
Saguaro City Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its inaugural production - It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. From December 9th through 24th, audiences will be transported through time as they see George, Mary, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday classic.
THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER is Coming to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Holiday Season
November 25, 2022
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is presenting 'THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER'. In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the kindly shoemaker and his wife.
Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 20, 2022
Hale Centre Theatre in downtown Gilbert has release production photos for their annual production of Charles Dickens', A Christmas Carol. Since receiving the award for 'Best Christmas Production in Arizona,” audiences have been lining up in Gilbert to see Scrooge and his ghostly visitors. Hale’s production of A Christmas Carol runs from December 1st through December 26th.
Guest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
November 18, 2022
Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show 'Navajo Highways.' Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).
Arizona Theatre Company Names Matt August Artistic Director
November 17, 2022
Arizona Theatre Company has announced that Matt August has been named the Kasser Family Artistic Director of the 55-year-old professional theatre company.