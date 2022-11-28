Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET At Theatrikos

The production, ·directed by Joe Maniglia, opened to a sold-out standing ovation last Friday.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Theatrikos presents Miracle on 34th Street, running now through December 18. The production, ·directed by Joe Maniglia, opened to a sold-out standing ovation last Friday. See photos from the production!

A cast of 32 brings this holiday classic to the stage. When a nice old man who claims to be Santa Claus is institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer defends him by arguing in court that he is the real thing-thus exemplifying the true magic of the season.

Photo Credit: Theatrikos

Photos: First Look At MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET At Theatrikos
The Cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

