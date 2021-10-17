Phoenix Center for the Arts to Present NIGHTMARE: DREAMING REALITY Later This Month

Nightmare: Dreaming Reality creatively uses a number of dance sequences from not only CaZo Dance Theatre's more horror-centric shows but finds a way to weave in dances from its more romantic performances, including Remember When... and Tough As Nails to help tell the stories of people's Nightmares in dreams and in reality.

"When you are in a certain state of mind, it's sometimes hard to know what is real and what's simply a figment of your imagination. Nightmare to me is a way to blur those lines between dreams and reality. Many of our everyday fears and anxieties can be addressed and settled as we sleep, but there are plenty of nightmares that are all too real and are much harder to resolve as we live through them on a daily basis. If anything has proven that, it's COVID-19."

"We've all been living a nightmare in one way or another for the past 8 months, which is why I'm excited to be able to bring dance back to the community with this production and can't wait to see what new and wonderful things will come of this whole experience."

Masks will be required inside the theatre during this performance. Doors open 45 minutes before top of show and the Pre-Show will be begin 30 minutes before each show. Ticket information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nightmare-dreaming-reality-tickets-166359649189