Painting and Performance Art Come Together at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Movement artist Eiko Otake and painter Beverly McIver will collaborate for a performance and conversation on Sept. 1 at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), ahead of Eiko's performance at ASU Gammage on Sept. 10.

The intimate, site-specific "Eyes Closed/Eyes Open: A Performance by Eiko Otake" also features dancer Ishmael Houston-Jones alongside McIver and Eiko, who goes by her first name professionally. It will be presented twice on Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., within the SMoCA exhibition "Beverly McIver: Full Circle."

The three performers will move through the galleries and engage with the artwork, which includes more than 50 paintings from throughout McIver's career. Audience members will watch the performance while standing in the galleries.

"'Eyes Closed/Eyes Open' will be a unique, immersive experience for our audience that will lend new perspectives to the works in 'Full Circle' and channel the poignant nature of Beverly's work," said Julie Ganas, curator of engagement and digital initiatives at SMoCA.

Eiko first became acquainted with McIver in 2018. A short time later, McIver traveled to Japan to meet Eiko's mother, but her mother passed away just before McIver's arrival. McIver remained in Japan, thoughtfully documenting the cultural rituals surrounding death.

The resulting works, which helped Eiko reflect on her mother's death, are included in McIver's SMoCA exhibition. Inspired by those paintings, McIver and Eiko have since created performances together, including one in 2019 at Duke University, where McIver is the Ebenshade Professor of the Practice in Studio Arts.

"Beverly's paintings are powerfully beautiful, dark and full of intensity - everything I wish for as an artist," Eiko said. "The world is dark, but to gaze it as such is beautiful and deeply inspiring. I am excited to be able to exist and perform among her paintings."

Following the performances, McIver and Eiko will engage in a conversation about their collaboration at 8 p.m., Sept. 1, in Stage 2 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, which is located next to SMoCA. The discussion, which will also be livestreamed on SMoCA's YouTube channel, will be moderated by Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, vice president for Cultural Affairs at Arizona State University and executive director of ASU Gammage.

Eiko has brought various creative projects and performances to Tempe and ASU Gammage over the past 25 years. The latest performance in her series "The Duet Project," on Sept. 10, will feature collaborations with three other artists from varying backgrounds and mediums: a dancer, a painter and even a poet.

"The Duet Project" changes fluidly as Eiko creates elaborative performance pieces in collaboration with different people, constructing an entirely unique audience experience with each performance. The duets contain tones and themes dealing with the human experience while also embracing the connections between different cultures, races, generations, etc.

"We have seen Eiko's work evolve over the years, and she always delivers fresh ideas to the stage, consistently bringing masterfully imaginative work," said Michael Reed, ASU Gammage senior director of programs and organization initiatives. "As part of ASU Gammage's mission of 'Connecting Communities,' it's important to provide a space for artists to be able to bring art, learning and culture to our theater in order to foster a community that is connected through similar experiences and an appreciation for the arts."

Tickets to the performances of "Eyes Closed/Eyes Open" at SMoCA are $30. Tickets for the artist talk are pay-what-you-wish. For more information, visit SMoCA.org/events.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $10-$12 for non-members; $7-$9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time and money by booking online at SMoCA.org.

