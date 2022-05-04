Paige Productions Announces 2022 Summer Camps

Paige Productions Youth Theater is offering an exciting summer of theater camps.

The summer features seven different camps over the course of eight weeks, offering something for everyone! Three camps feature fully staged musicals based on famous shows, two other camps focus on acting, improvisation, script writing and audition skills. Students ages 10-18 can sign up for technical theater camps where they learn and run sound and lights for a show.

Disney Jungle Book KIDS, Disney Aladdin KIDS and Annie KIDS are all presented by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

2022 PAIGE PRODUCTIONS THEATER CAMPS

Disney Jungle Book KIDS

2 Weeks, May 31-June 10

Includes a costumed final show where everyone has a part.

Acting/Improv & Sketch Comedy

1 Week, June 13-17

Encanto-Themed Song & Dance Camp

1 Week, June 13-17

Does not have a final show.

Disney Aladdin KIDS

2 Weeks, June 20-July 1

Includes a costumed, final show where everyone has a part.

Acting/Improv & Auditioning

1 Week, July 11-15

Annie KIDS

2 Weeks, July 18-29

Includes a costumed, final show where everyone has a part.

Technical Theater Camps

1 Week Camps - Three Options

Disney's Jungle Book KIDS

May 6 - June 10

Disney Aladdin KIDS

June 27- July 1

Annie

KIDS - July 25-29

Details and enrollment for these exciting camps can be found at www.paigeproductionsAZ.com.

Paige Productions Youth Theater is a company run by a mom who understands the unique needs of kids and families. Owner/Artistic Director, Paige Beckman, is not only a mom, she is also a two-time ariZoni-winning director and music director who owns her own voice studio, (Paige Beckman Music Studio), and has been teaching youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than a decade. Her goal is to provide additional performance opportunities in the East Valley for busy kids and teens who missed out on performing due to the pandemic. Paige says, "I believe there is a need for more theater in Fountain Hills, many of our students are forced to travel 30 minutes to get additional performance opportunities. I am creating a place where kids can perform at other theaters and still take part in our productions." These events are not just for children, they also feature teens in advanced vocal performances. There is something to challenge and inspire performers of all ages at this theater company.Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church has agreed to host Paige Productions Youth Theater.. Performing art students enjoy the playground and kid-friendly environment in-between theater classes and rehearsals. Paige loves the environment as well, "It is wonderful to be in a kid-friendly, family-friendly environment. The kids love getting a chance to burn-off steam outside, and we even have a theater dog that comes to visit. It's a warm environment where we nurture and challenge young performers."

All camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Tickets and enrollment information can be found at www.paigeproductionsAZ.com, or by calling (480)-375-8058. For additional information not included in this press release, please call Paige Beckman at (480) 375-8058.