Orpheus Male Chorus to Join Phoenix Children's Chorus and Centennial High School in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., three dynamic choirs will come together for a powerful multigenerational musical experience at the annual Legacy Concert. Presented at Centennial High School's auditorium (14388 N. 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381), this year's concert unites the Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, the Phoenix Children's Chorus, and Centennial High School's Bel Canto Choir for an afternoon of artistry, collaboration, and community. Admission to this year's Legacy Concert is free to the public.

“This concert is a celebration of community and continuity,” said Dr. Brook Larson, Artistic Director of Orpheus Male Chorus. “By lifting our voices together across generations, we're reminded of how music connects us—whether we are students, parents, or grandparents.”

Troy Meeker, Artistic Director of the Phoenix Children's Chorus, added: “Our singers look forward to this collaboration every year. It's a meaningful chance for them to share the stage with adult professionals and local high school students, and to experience firsthand the joy of music as a lifelong journey.”

A highlight of the afternoon will again be the touching performance of father-daughter duo Skip and Lily Richards, West Valley residents and members of Orpheus and the Phoenix Children's Chorus respectively. “Sharing the stage with my daughter is a gift,” said Skip. “It's not just about the music—it's about creating memories that will last long after the final note.”

Program Highlights

Audiences can expect inspiring performances from each ensemble, culminating in a stirring combined finale with all singers joining together on stage. Repertoire will showcase a diverse range of styles, from contemporary classics to timeless choral works, demonstrating the depth and richness of choral music across generations.

Event Details

LEGACY Concert

Date & Time: Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Centennial High School Auditorium, 14388 N 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381

Admission: Free, thanks to support from the City of Peoria Arts and Culture Grant