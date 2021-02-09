New Partnership, Infrastructure Improvements Position Arizona Theatre Company For A Strong Future

As part of an aggressive strategy to ensure long-term viability, Arizona Theatre Company has forged several new collaborative partnerships, restructured its operations and is in the process of maximizing assets as it prepares to return to live in-theatre performances stronger than ever.

ATC is entering into an agreement with the Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) for office space and has sold its administrative office building, the historic Glenwood Hotel across from the Temple of Music and Art. The box office, costume shop and production offices will be located at the Temple and Scene Shop, while business, development, marketing and education staff will be headquartered at the Tucson Museum of Art about one mile away.

ATC also leases a 22,000-square-foot production shop and a separate costume and prop storage facility at other Tucson locations.

"We are making thoughtful, significant changes in our business model to strengthen the company's infrastructure so we can be here for another 54 years," said ATC Managing Director Geri Wright. She notes that the pandemic and subsequent pause in presenting live on-stage theatre has provided time to rethink how ATC can improve its business practices and operations to be more efficient and effective.

Wright noted that ATC has also successfully completed its "Bring Us Back To LIVE" year-end fundraising campaign, raising more than $500,000.

"We are encouraged and humbled by the support from our patrons, donors and subscribers during this pandemic. With luck, support and some bold strategic moves, ATC will come out of this pandemic stronger than before."

The partnership with TMA calls for leasing offices and sharing reception and education spaces as well as the board room. "We're excited about the synergy that we'll have at the Tucson Museum of Art and look forward to using the Temple of Music and Art more effectively."

The 11,000-square-foot Glenwood building on Scott Avenue has housed ATC staff for the past 14 years and was sold to a highly respected Tucson-based development company. Since late March 2020, ATC has reduced staff and, with the majority working remotely, only a handful of staff were utilizing the building.

"Like many organizations and businesses, we've seen that we can work collaboratively whether we are all in the same space or not," Wright says. "We'll be making better, more efficient use of our spaces,and we will realize significant cost savings and more efficient operations with the sale of the building."

On the artistic side, ATC continues to create and develop live-streaming content for its ongoing weekly podcast, Hang & Focus,and diverse artistic and educational collaborations with groups and artists including Chicago, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band; Emmy Award-winning actor John Larroquette; Maricopa Community Colleges theatre departments; and renowned playwrights including Lauren Gunderson and Steve Yockey.

In March, ATC is collaborating with The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and Winding Road Theater Ensemble to produce RomeroFest, a month-long celebration of the diverse, thoughtful and impactful works of ATC Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero, with digital performances by theatre companies across the U.S. and in Mexico.

"We are grateful for the support throughout Arizona in support of the state theatre and look forward to getting back to live productions in the fall of 2021", said Artistic Director Sean Daniels.

For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.