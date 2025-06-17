New Carpa Theater Co. Will Host Weekend of Plays For Juneteenth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Carpa Theater Co. will present a special Juneteenth weekend performance of A Time for Healing, A Time for Change, A Time for Theater, featuring two short plays, Lost Boys Found and The Moment, on June 21 and 22, 2025.

The one-act plays will be staged back-to-back each evening at 7:30 p.m. at ASU Kerr, 6011 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Both plays are appropriate for general audiences.

Lost Boys Found, written by Julie Amparano Garcia and directed by Anatasia Levkun, tells the story of Sudanese refugees, thousands of whom relocated to Phoenix after fleeing their war-torn nation and spending years in squalid and dangerous refugee camps.

The play highlights the resilience of the human spirit and is based on the oral histories of Sudanese refugees who came to Arizona in search of a new life.

Note: This production contains the sounds of explosives and gunfire.

The Moment, written by James E. Garcia and directed by Rod Ambrose, follows Nina Floyd and her children, Billy and Kelsey, from the D.C. suburbs, and how their lives were transformed during the final year of Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

Despite her bookkeeping job at the White House and a 20-year career in government, Nina has never had much interest in politics—though her mother, Shirley, loves to reminisce about her days in the Black Panthers. The family’s life takes a turn in 2007 when an audacious young politician with “a funny name,” Barack Obama, announces his quest to become America’s first Black president. This is the story of one family’s awakening and the moment that changes the course of their lives forever.

