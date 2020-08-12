Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents OUR TOWN

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 15-adult, presents the show December 3-6, 2020.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is honored to be celebrating its 100th show with the timeless classic, Our Town, sponsored by Evon Kishbaugh, in memory of Lyle Kishbaugh, one of MTA's Founding Board Members.

Described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," the story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity."

Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die. Thornton Wilder's final word on how he wanted his play performed is an invaluable addition to the American stage and to the libraries of theatre lovers internationally.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 15-adult, presents the show DECEMBER 3-6, 2020, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director Jim Gradillas and Co-Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh and Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Ticket Pricing: $13 - $19.

