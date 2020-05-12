Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Updated Casting Call For CINDERELLA KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces auditions for Cinderella KIDS. The timeless, "rags to riches" fairy tale becomes a new audience favorite in Disney's Cinderella KIDS, an adaptation of the treasured animated film that will charm its way into your heart and remind audiences that dreams really can come true.

Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. With a little help from her mice friends - and a lot of help from her Fairy Godmother - Cinderella's dreams come true. She goes to the ball, meets the Prince and falls in love!

AUDITIONS: Sunday, July 5, 2020: *(Potential dates based on the CDC and WHO Guidelines)

9:00 a.m. - Auditions

11:00 a.m - Dance Call

12:00 p.m - Callbacks

REHEARSALS: This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, July 6 - Friday, July 10: 8:30am - 3:00pm

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

COST: $325 for ages 6-11; 10% Sibling discount; Scholarships available.

DETAILS: Please bring a musical theatre song (or any song they are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. Bring an accompaniment with CD or iPod to sing with. You may also sing acapella if needed. Have your registration materials completed prior to coming to the audition. For materials and additional information and to reserve your spot, visit MTA's website www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place Saturday -Sunday, JULY 11th - July 12th, 2020.





