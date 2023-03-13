Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.

"We are so grateful for all of the support from the community and are very excited to head into our Sweet 16 Season," said MTA Board Member and Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Hammond. "We are really looking forward to bringing CATS: Young Actors Edition, a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical with incredible dancing to the stage, the ever-popular Disney's Finding Nemo Jr., and Chicago Teen Edition with the classic Fosse Dancing. We also have a number of crowd family favorites, including The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr., Mean Girls High School Edition, Disney's Aristocat's Kids and Dear Edwina Jr. It is sure to be a wonderful season of shows, workshops, training, and more!"

MTA's 2023-2024 SEASON

CATS YOUNG ACTORS EDITION

Ages: 13-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: July 16, 2023

Performances: July 27-29, 2023

CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year-the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. CATS: Young Actors Edition is a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical.

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Ages: 14-18 (only 6-11 roles will be cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: August 10, 2023

Performances: September 21-24, 2023

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR.

Ages: Ages 6-18, all youth are cast

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: August 12-13, 2022

Performances: October 5-8, 2023

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory - or suffer the consequences.

DISNEY'S ARISTOCATS KIDS

Ages: 6-13 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: January 6-7, 2024

Performances: February 8-11, 2024

In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day.

MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Ages: 14-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: January 6-7, 2024

Performances: February 22-25, 2024

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR.

Ages 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: February 28-29, 2024

Performances: April 18-21 and April 25-28, 2024

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

CHICAGO TEEN EDITION

Ages: 14-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: March 23-24, 2024

Performances: May 9-12, 2024

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

DEAR EDWINA JR.

Ages: 8-16 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: June 3, 2024

Performances: June 13-15, 2024

Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

