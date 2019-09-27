MusicaNova's Season Opens with BEETHOVEN TO TAP SHOES

MusicaNova Orchestra (MNO) opens its 2019-2020 season with Beethoven to Tap Shoes: Inspired by Dance Around the World, on October 20 at 2:00 PM in the Music Theater at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix.

Tickets are available now online through the MIM box office mim.org) for $33 and $38, plus fees. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door the day of the concert.

The orchestra explores dance-inspired music around the world, from Europe, with Ludwig von Beethoven's energetic and engaging rhythms, to America and Morton Gould's unique work featuring a tap dancer as orchestra soloist. The concert also takes audiences to Australia with Peggy Glanville-Hicks's exotic synthesis of dances from the Pacific Rim, and the Arizona premiere of a new work from MNO Composition Fellow Aiyana Braun from the Curtis Institute of Music.

No less than Richard Wagner called Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 "the apotheosis of the dance" for its energetic and engaging rhythms, while American Morton Gould's Tap Dance Concerto stars Phoenix-based master tapper Jenefer Miller as the soloist, whose percussive tap dance becomes an "instrument" in the orchestra.

Rounding out the concert, MusicaNova performs the extraordinary Sinfonia da Pacifica by Australian composer Peggy Glanville-Hicks, which melds dances from Pacific Rim countries into an exotic mix of rhythms and sounds. Finally, the orchestra will premiere 22 year old composer Aiyana Braun's Practical Water, a magical piece, inspired by the sound of dancing water in a creek.

Call 480-750-9466 for more information, or visit musicanovaaz.com





