Mavis Staples, Christian McBride, and More Headline Tucson Jazz Festival

The 6th annual TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL has been announced with some of the biggest names in jazz arriving to perform on stages all over the city.

The 11-day TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL January 10-20, 2020, is presented by HSL PROPERTIES and features headliners Mavis Staples, Christian McBride, AVERAGE WHITE BAND, DAVID SANDBORN, as well as the AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS.

Tickets are on sale now through the Tucson Jazz Festival website - tucsonjazzfestival.org.

The TJF 2020 headliners are comprised of the great veterans of the jazz world - Mavis Staples andAVERAGE WHITE BAND representing the best of rhythm and blues, MACEO PARKER consistently at the forefront of funk and soul, bassist Christian McBride and the incomparable DAVID SANDBORN each with six GRAMMY awards to grace their shelves and the AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS, widely considered the masters of Cuban/Latin jazz.

This year's TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL also includes some of the most talked about female artists on the scene today: saxophone sensation Grace Kelly and trombonist/vocalist, the "Queen of Sass" AUBREY LOGAN arrive in Tucson to perform as part of the Festival on January 12. Veronica Swift, the phenom vocalist who has recently been on tour with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Chris Botti, comes to perform January 14, while Allison Miller, one of the foremost jazz drummers in the United States arrives with her band, BOOM TIC BOOM on January 15.

As part of a bustling jazz city, the TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL will also showcase local talent, including the UA STUDIO JAZZ ENSEMBLE performing with Veronica Swift and the students of the TUCSON JAZZ INSTITUTE ELLINGTON BAND opening for bassist Christian McBride AND INSIDE STRAIGHT.

The 2020 Festival will conclude with a free DOWNTOWN JAZZ FIESTA featuring Los Angeles band, THE YOLO COUNTY LINE on Monday January 20th, (MLK Day). The DOWNTOWN JAZZ FIESTA will transform downtown Tucson into a concert destination with 20+ bands performing multiple locations including three outdoor stages from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. In addition to live performances, the Downtown Jazz Fiesta will include beer gardens, food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines, interactive experiences and the unique and eclectic bars and restaurants of downtown.

Visitors to the TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL are encouraged to securel hotel accommodations at Tucson's top resorts and hotels through the Festival's title sponsor, HSL Properties. Resorts including the Tucson El Conquistador, The Ritz Carlton's Dove Mountain, Dorado Country Club, Doubletree Suites, Hampton Inn, La Quinta and Radisson are among their many properties. Visit tucsonjazzfestival.org for details.





