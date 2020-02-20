Learn About Art While On A Bike At CYCLE THE ARTS

Learn about art while getting some fresh air and a little exercise at the annual Cycle the Arts event Saturday, April 4, in southern Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Public Art and the Scottsdale Transportation Department present this free public art tour via bicycle every April during Valley Bike Month. The tour travels past multiple sculptures and other public artworks along a leisurely 5-mile bike ride.

"Cycle the Arts brings together people who want to learn more about the city's public art program while also having a great time cycling through Old Town and the southern part of Scottsdale," said Kim Boganey, director of Scottsdale Public Art. "Meant to be fun and low impact, Cycle the Arts is a great way to get outdoors, learn about public art, and enjoy the city with like-minded people."

Check in is at 8:30 a.m. April 4 at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way. The family-friendly ride typically lasts between two and three hours.

Among highlights on this year's ride are stops at "Copper Falls," a water-based artwork by Bob Adams that is only active during the winter, and "Ziggy's Sister," a sculpture by the late architectural legend Al Beadle. As a recent donation to the city, "Ziggy's Sister" is one of the newest public artworks in Scottsdale; it was installed in September at Scottsdale Artists' School in Old Town. Each stop on the ride will feature a short presentation about the artwork.

In addition to riding past public art classics like Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture and Bob Parks' "Bronze Horse Fountain," participants will also stop at a temporary artworks, including pieces from the current IN FLUX Cycle and "Murmuration," an installation by the UK-based artist studio Squidsoup at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA).

Participants in Cycle the Arts will follow an experienced ride leader as they tour the artworks and check out the city's system of bike lanes, paths and amenities - all of which have earned Scottsdale a Gold Bicycle Friendly Community rating by the League of American Bicyclists since 2011.

"Cycle the Arts is a happy and energizing event that provides a real sense of community while bringing awareness to Old Town Scottsdale's excellent public art offerings," said Scottsdale Mayor W.J. "Jim" Lane, who participated in last year's ride. "I enjoyed meeting a New Group of citizens and even a few tourists."

Because April is Valley Bike Month, there will be two Bike Month T-shirt designs available for free to participants of Cycle the Arts while supplies last.

Helmets are required for all participants, and children must be accompanied by an adult. All riders should also remember to bring water.

Although Cycle the Arts is a free event, space is limited and RSVP is required. Visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/events for more information.





