Gaslight Theatre Takes Performances Outside For BUCCANEERS OF THE CARIBBEAN

Set sail for adventure as The Gaslight Theatre casts off for the high seas with Buccaneers of the Caribbean.

Join the colorful crew of the Esmerelda as they battle and brawl their way across the Spanish Main in search of the pirates' gold. Follow this treasure map to excitement as a member of the Gaslight crew as we match cutlasses with comedy in Buccaneers of the Caribbean or "Don't Touch Me Booty!"

For this performance, the theatre is introducing its new festival seating. The first three rows are now on sale per seat for better viewing! All chairs and tables are provided for these spots and are sanitized before each show.

If purchasing online, you must buy all 6 chairs in a spot. To purchase 1-5 chairs, please call the box office at 520-886-9428.

Pizza/popcorn/soda packages will be available for an additional fee at time of reservation. All sales are final. Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your personal parking spots.

A single-use restroom is available. This will be sanitized between each use and social distancing will be in affect at all times.

Performances run April 4-June 6, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/gaslighttheatre6/event-details.php?e=573.