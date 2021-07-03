Fountain Hills Theater Announces 2021-22 Season

Now entering the 36th season of award-winning plays and musicals, FHT's new 2021-22 season has it all - music, merriment, mayhem and not a little romance.

The season will consist of six musicals, three plays, and four youth productions.

For tickets, call (480) 837-9661 x3 Visa/MC/Amex/Discover or visit fhtaz.org. Mainstage & Mainstage Too individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Youth Theater individual tickets $18.00 for Adults, $12.00 for Youth under 17.

Check out the full lineup below!

2021-22 Mainstage/Mainstage Too Season

Say Goodnight, Gracie by Rupert Holmes Aug 20 - Sept. 5, 2021

Rumors by Neil Simon Sept. 10 -26, 2021

Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux Oct. 15- 31, 2021

Disenchanted by Dennis T. Giacino Nov. 5 - 21, 2021

13 Days of Christmas by Peter J. Hill Dec. 3 - 19, 2021

TBA Jan. 7 - 23, 2022

Grease by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey Jan. 28 -Feb. 13, 2022

Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire Mar. 18 - Apr. 3, 2022

Suds by Melinda Gilb, Steve Gunderson and Bryan Scott Apr. 15 - May 1, 2022

Nunsense by Dan Goggins May 6 - 22, 2022

2021-22 Youth Theater Season

Captain Preston, the Pirate Scourge by Ross Collins Oct. 1- 10, 2021

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells by Allison Gregory Dec. 3 - 19, 2021

Little Women adapted by Kristen Lawrence Feb. 25 - Mar. 6, 2022

Winnie the Pooh, Kids June 3 - 12, 2022



Mainstage and Mainstage Too! performances at Fountain Hills Theater are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Box Office Hours are 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). For more information, visit the website at www.fhtaz.org.