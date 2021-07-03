Fountain Hills Theater Announces 2021-22 Season
The lineup includes Rumors, Million Dollar Quartet, Disenchanted, Grease, Nunsense, and more!
Now entering the 36th season of award-winning plays and musicals, FHT's new 2021-22 season has it all - music, merriment, mayhem and not a little romance.
The season will consist of six musicals, three plays, and four youth productions.
For tickets, call (480) 837-9661 x3 Visa/MC/Amex/Discover or visit fhtaz.org. Mainstage & Mainstage Too individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Youth Theater individual tickets $18.00 for Adults, $12.00 for Youth under 17.
Check out the full lineup below!
2021-22 Mainstage/Mainstage Too Season
Say Goodnight, Gracie by Rupert Holmes Aug 20 - Sept. 5, 2021
Rumors by Neil Simon Sept. 10 -26, 2021
Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux Oct. 15- 31, 2021
Disenchanted by Dennis T. Giacino Nov. 5 - 21, 2021
13 Days of Christmas by Peter J. Hill Dec. 3 - 19, 2021
TBA Jan. 7 - 23, 2022
Grease by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey Jan. 28 -Feb. 13, 2022
Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire Mar. 18 - Apr. 3, 2022
Suds by Melinda Gilb, Steve Gunderson and Bryan Scott Apr. 15 - May 1, 2022
Nunsense by Dan Goggins May 6 - 22, 2022
2021-22 Youth Theater Season
Captain Preston, the Pirate Scourge by Ross Collins Oct. 1- 10, 2021
Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells by Allison Gregory Dec. 3 - 19, 2021
Little Women adapted by Kristen Lawrence Feb. 25 - Mar. 6, 2022
Winnie the Pooh, Kids June 3 - 12, 2022
Mainstage and Mainstage Too! performances at Fountain Hills Theater are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Box Office Hours are 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). For more information, visit the website at www.fhtaz.org.