Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival Launches 2025 Summer Season In New Outdoor Venue

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 Summer Season is now underway in a stunning new fully accessible tented venue beside the Steele Visitors Center at Lowell Observatory. This season features two productions that offer very different takes on the Bard—one classic tragedy and one comedic whirlwind.

King Lear is presented in a raw, emotionally charged reimagining set during the Iron Age Celtic period, exploring themes of power, family, and betrayal. In contrast, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] condenses all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays into just 90 minutes of non-stop laughs, performed by a cast of three actors with high-octane energy and sharp comic timing.

Audience members praised opening weekend performances with glowing reviews. “The sheer power of the performance, and the acting talent behind it, cannot be overstated... I laughed, I cried, I got full-body chills,” said one attendee. Another added, “I laughed so hard I had tears in my eyes... even our 10-year-old was howling with laughter.”

Performances will continue through [insert closing date]. The popular Two-Show Saturdays give audiences the opportunity to experience both productions in one day, with food and drinks available at the new onsite Pluto Café.

For more information, ticketing, and media requests, visit flagshakes.org.