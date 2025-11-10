Feature: Tony Award-Winner Lea Salonga Is Coming Full Circle on the World Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There are artists whose voices define an era, and then there are artists who boldly redraw the boundaries of what’s possible for those who follow.

For Filipino performers of my generation, Lea Salonga has always been both. Her voice was a map homeward and outward at once: the sound of possibility breaking through perceived cultural ceilings.

When she arrives in Tucson and Scottsdale this week as part of her Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between tour, she brings not just decades of artistry but also a living thread that connects Manila’s musical heritage to the global stage.

Before Broadway, before Disney princesses and Tony Awards, Lea was a young performer immersed in the same world that shaped so many of us: a thriving Manila theatre community bursting with ambition and local ingenuity.

Many of us came of age in an artistic community guided by mentors who believed that Filipino talent belonged on the world stage. Artistry then felt like an act of rebellion, each note sung in English carrying the pride and cadence of home.

The world has begun to notice an otherwise predictable trend: when it comes to singing, Filipinos are the real deal. A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok reveals countless reels of Filipino voices, astonishing in range, tone, and authenticity.

But even in a nation celebrated for its singers, Lea Salonga occupies a realm entirely her own. Her distinction lies not in her crystalline tone, but in the intelligence that animates it—a mind at work, the emotional architecture of each phrase. She sings with an actor's intuition and a philosopher's clarity. Her voice doesn't simply ascend; it unveils.

Like countless artists shaped by Manila's spirited theatre culture, Lea drew strength from the discipline of the stage, a demanding education in technical precision and devotion to craft. That training did more than hone her skill; it refined her sense of purpose. For a performer of substance, it's about the integrity of storytelling and the courage to humanize every note, as it were.

Two years ago, at the Broadway Theatre, where I saw the final preview of David Byrne's HERE LIES LOVE (a controversial musical about former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos), I found myself backstage amid the swirl of celebration and exhaustion that follows an opening night. Lea had just finished her performance as Aurora Aquino, mother of resistance leader Ninoy Aquino, a role layered with historical resonance for Filipinos everywhere. When I mentioned the name of a mutual friend and mentor, Celeste Legaspi, Lea's face lit up. "Celeste!" she exclaimed, laughing. "It's her fault that I'm here today!"

A facetious wink of gratitude, no doubt, but the comment felt poignant and historic. Lea was recalling how Celeste, one of the Philippines' most iconic singers, had pushed her to audition for Miss Saigon. That simple act of advocacy would ignite a career that redefined representation for Asians on Broadway. For those of us who grew up within that same artistic ecosystem, the story is practically folklore: a testament to how mentorship and courage can ripple across generations and continents.

Lea's current tour feels like another chapter in that ongoing story. Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between is both a concert and a retrospective —a curated journey through a lifetime of music, from her early theatre days to her celebrated turns in Les Misérables, Mulan, and Once on This Island. Yet beyond the nostalgia lies something more profound: a meditation on longevity, grace, and artistic integrity. Lea performs not as the ingénue who once conquered the West End, but as a woman in full command of her craft, her voice seasoned by time and wisdom.

For Filipino Americans, her presence carries an emotional gravity that’s hard to name. She marks that rare moment when our stories found a place on the world stage without apology or compromise. Watching her sing recalls the rehearsal halls and quiet hopes of those who came before. She is proof that it could, in fact, be done.

That she continues to reinvent and reflect, decades after her first standing ovation, speaks to her enduring artistry. Whether interpreting a show tune, a pop ballad, or a Tagalog standard, Lea infuses her performances with sincerity that disarms. Her concerts are less about spectacle than communion, a chance for audiences to rediscover familiar songs through the prism of a life honed by experience and creative tension.

For me, seeing her perform in Tucson is a poetic symmetry. From the rehearsal halls of Manila—where I once stood in awe of an unassuming future star—to the desert stages of Arizona, where I now write of her well-deserved global acclaim, I’m reminded how small the distance between those worlds has become. It reminds me that the art we create and the teachers who guide us have a way of enduring, often in unexpected forms and strange places.

Lea Salonga's concert isn't just an evening of music. What she offers now feels like a quiet reunion with history, a testament to what survives when talent keeps its purpose. For those of us who once watched from afar, her story continues; not as legend, but as proof that art can travel farther than we ever imagined. Yes, even to the remote, glorious Southwest desert.

Photo credit: Benji Rivera www.leasalonga.com

Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between

Tucson: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 7:30 PM – Fox Tucson Theatre

Scottsdale: Wednesday, November 12, 7:30 PM - Virginia G. Piper Theater