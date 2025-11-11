Feature: LEA SALONGA: COMING FULL CIRCLE ON THE WORLD STAGE at Fox Tucson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are artists whose voices define an era, and then there are artists who boldly redraw the boundaries of what's possible for those who follow.

For Filipino performers of my generation, Lea Salonga has always been both. Her voice was a map homeward and outward at once: the sound of possibility breaking through perceived cultural ceilings.

When she arrives in Tucson and Scottsdale this month as part of her Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between tour, she brings not just decades of artistry but a living thread that connects Manila's musical heritage to the global stage.

Before Broadway, before Disney princesses and Tony Awards, Lea was a young performer immersed in the same world that shaped so many of us: a thriving Manila theatre community bursting with ambition and local ingenuity. We trained in the same circles, guided by mentors who believed that Filipino talent deserved a place on the world stage. It was a time when artistry felt like an act of rebellion, when each note sung in English echoed the pride and cadence of home.

In recent years, the world has begun to recognize what we Filipinos have known all along: when it comes to singing, we're the real deal. A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok reveals countless viral reels of Filipino voices, astonishing in range, tone, and authenticity.

Even in a nation celebrated for its singers, Lea Salonga occupies a realm entirely her own. Her distinction lies not in her crystalline tone, but in the intelligence that animates it—the deliberate thought, the emotional architecture of each phrase. She sings with an actor's intuition and a philosopher's clarity. Her voice doesn't simply ascend; it unveils.

Like countless artists shaped by Manila's spirited theatre culture, Lea drew strength from the discipline of the stage, a demanding education in truth, precision, and devotion to craft. That training did more than hone her skill; it refined her sense of purpose. For performers like us, it was never technique alone that mattered, but the integrity of storytelling and the courage to humanize every note, as it were.

Two years ago, after the final preview of David Byrne's HERE LIES LOVE (a controversial musical about former first lady Imelda Marcos), I found myself backstage at the Broadway Theatre amid the swirl of celebration and exhaustion that follows an opening night. Lea had just finished her performance as Aurora Aquino, mother of resistance leader Ninoy Aquino, a role layered with historical resonance for Filipinos everywhere. When I mentioned the name of a mutual friend and mentor, Celeste Legaspi, Lea's face lit up. "Celeste!" she exclaimed, laughing. "It's her fault that I'm here today!"

It was a moment that felt both intimate and historic. Lea was recalling how Celeste—one of the Philippines' most respected performers—had pushed her to audition for Miss Saigon. That simple act of advocacy would ignite a career that redefined representation for Asians on Broadway. For those of us who grew up within that same artistic ecosystem, the story is practically folklore: a testament to how mentorship and courage can ripple across generations and continents.

Her Arizona stops feel like another chapter in that ongoing story. Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between is both a concert and a retrospective—a curated journey through a lifetime of music, from her early theatre days to her celebrated turns in Les Misérables, Mulan, and Once on This Island. Yet beyond the nostalgia lies something more profound: a meditation on longevity, grace, and artistic integrity. Lea performs not as the ingénue who once conquered the West End, but as a woman in full command of her craft, her voice seasoned by time and truth.

For Filipino Americans, her presence carries an emotional weight that transcends fandom. She embodies the rare moment when our stories entered the global canon without apology or compromise. Watching her sing is to remember every rehearsal hall, every dream deferred until someone proved it could be done. Lea did that for us—not by becoming something else, but by remaining unmistakably herself.

That she continues to reinvent and reflect, decades after her first standing ovation, speaks to her enduring artistry. Whether interpreting a show tune, a pop ballad, or a Tagalog standard, Lea infuses her performances with sincerity that disarms. Her concerts are less about spectacle than communion—a chance for audiences to rediscover familiar songs through the prism of a life well lived.

And for me, seeing her perform in Tucson carries a quiet symmetry. From the rehearsal halls of Manila to the desert stages of Arizona, the distance between those worlds feels suddenly small. It reminds me that the art we create, and the teachers who guide us, have a way of enduring—returning, years later, in unexpected forms and familiar voices.

Lea Salonga's concert isn't just an evening of music. It's a reunion with history, an affirmation of what endures when talent meets purpose. For those of us who once shared the dream of a Filipino artist breaking barriers, her journey remains the most resonant melody: a story still unfolding and one that continues to make us proud.

Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between

Tucson: Tuesday, November 11, 7:30 PM – Fox Tucson Theatre

Scottsdale: Wednesday, November 12, 7:30 PM - Virginia G. Piper Theater