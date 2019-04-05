Diablo Ballet Presents Final Program Of 25th Season, CELEBRATED MASTERS

Diablo Ballet closes its landmark 25th Season with Celebrated Masters, May 3-4, 2019, at the Del Valle Theatre in Walnut Creek. The program features three captivating ballets including an encore presentation of the iconic Swan Lake Suite.

Diablo Ballet will feature an encore presentation of Swan Lake Suite, which will include the BLACK SWAN Pas de Deux, White Swan Pas de Deux, Coda and Variations. The Suite was performed last March and critics agreed that, "The night's performance ended on a high note with selections from Swan Lake...Berman's adapted staging turns the BLACK SWAN pas de deux coda into an ensemble variation, which worked great and brought allten company dancers on stage."

This classic ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1895 with music by Tchaikovsky, will once again be staged by Company Regisseur, Joanna Berman.

The program will also feature the romantic Tryst by Val Caniparoli, originally premiered in 1991 for the San Francisco Ballet for ballerina Evelyn Cisneros. The ballet is set to the beautiful music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

"Val Caniparoli's versatility has made him one of the most sought after American choreographers in the United States and abroad. I am so honored to have Tryst performed at the close of our 25th Season," stated Artistic Director Lauren Jonas.

The final ballet featured in Diablo Ballet's March program is Walk before Talk by KT Nelson, Co-Artistic Director of ODC/Dance. The work was originally created for Diablo Ballet and premiered in 1998. Nelson's choreography is highlighted in this dynamic work for 8 dancers and set to various pieces of music by Michael Nyman.

When last performed, critics stated, "KT Nelson's delightful Walk before Talk shows the company at its best...Nelson's playful style of choreography, set to various pieces of music of Michael Nyman, melds nicely with Diablo Ballet's light hearted personality and ended the evening on a madcap note."

Immediately following each performance, ticket holders are invited to a dessert and coffee reception where you can meet and mingle with the dancers. Prior to the Saturday 8pm performance, ticket holders are invited to join noted dance patron Diane Mauch fora pre-show talk at 7:15 pm for an inside look into the legendary ballet Swan Lake.

Celebrated Masters performs May 3 at 8 pm and May 4 at 2 pm & 8 pm at the Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek.Single tickets are $15-$47. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visitwww.lesherartscenter.org . For more information, visit www.diabloballet.org.

For 25 years, Diablo Ballet has been the award-winning, professional dance company for Contra Costa County. Presenting acclaimed classical and contemporary ballets, the company is committed to exposing youth to the arts through its renowned PEEK Outreach Programs which have reached over 68,000 underserved school children in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties since 1995. In addition, Diablo Ballet has served hundreds of at-risk teenage girls incarcerated within the Juvenile Justice system since 2015.





