Details Announced for First-Ever Southeast Arizona New Vintners Harvest Festival

On September 21, 2019, Kief-Joshua Vineyards will be hosting the First Annual Southeast Arizona New Vintners Wine Growers Harvest Festival at their vineyard in Elgin, Arizona (located at 370 Elgin Road, Elgin, AZ 85611). Eight Arizona-based wineries and vineyards will be in attendance, pouring some of the state's newest wines available, alongside two local bands on stage, gourmet food from local eateries and a variety of retail vendors.

"In 2007, we were the fourteenth licensed winery in the state of Arizona," states Kief Manning, winemaker and host at Kief-Joshua Vineyards. "It's amazing to see the number of wineries climb to over 100. These winemakers attending our harvest festival produce some excellent wines."

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, wine lovers from across the state are invited to enjoy wine tasting, new wine releases, meet-and-greets with new Arizona winemakers and local fare from The Culinary Graduate Food Truck / Dante's Fire and Russell Compton Texas BBQ.

Tickets are available at the door the day of the event for $15/person, which includes a souvenir glass and five wine tastings. Participating wineries include High Lonesome Vineyards, Larimita Cellars, Birds and Barrels, Tantrum Wines, Elephant Head Vineyards The Meading Room and more!

The musical lineup includes:

* 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Cat Daddy and the 12 Barz Blues Band.

* 2 - 5 p.m.: Jeordie, daughter of pop-star Melanie ("I Gotta Brand New Pair of Roller Skates").

A variety of locally made products will also be available from retailers, including Untamed Confections, Sogno Toscano Olive Oils, Slash Z Photography, Hempworx, Udderly Natural Products, a local henna tattoo artist and more.

One hour south of Tucson, Sonoita-Elgin boasts of spectacular of spectacular grasslands surrounded by six mountain ranges and is home to Arizona's oldest and original wine county. A must see!

For more information, visit www.kj-vineyards.com or call 520.455.5582 or email kjvineyards@gmail.com.





