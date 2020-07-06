Desert Stages Theatre Gets Ready For The Final Session Of Summer Camp!

Desert Stages Theatre (DST) will be hosting their third and final session of Summer Camp 2020 beginning on July 13th. The theme for session 3 is Dear Edwina Jr, a heartwarming musical about the joys of growing up, from the creators of Junie B. Jones, The Musical. Children ages 6 -12 are encouraged to participate in DST's annual summer camp where they will receive hands-on theatrical training in a non-competitive, fun environment.

Dear Edwina Jr follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

DST is going to great lengths to ensure the safety and well-being of each child with strict COVID-19 structures in place including staggering check-in and check-out times, checking all participants' temperature upon arrival, conducting verbal health screenings of each participant, requiring all campers to wear masks upon arrival and all staff to wear masks for the duration of the camp session, ensuring all campers and staff maintain a six foot physical distance from each other, frequently disinfecting common areas and requiring routine hand washing and sanitizing throughout the day. Please visit DesertStages.org for more information.

For this year's Summer Camp, DST has partnered with The Scottsdale Plaza Resort (SPR), located at Scottsdale Road and Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale, AZ. The resort offers a gateway to a unique and authentic desert experience in Arizona. SPR is offering some incredible staycation specials including resort credit and waived resort fees. Mention Desert Stages Theatre when booking. For more info visit scottsdaleplaza.com

The first 2 sessions of Summer Camp were completely sold out. Early registration is highly encouraged. To register please visit desertstages.org/summer-camp/. Registration prices are $415 per child for the first session, $390 for a second child.

