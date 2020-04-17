Desert Stages Presents In THE KINGDOM OF CLOUDS Virtual Show

Desert Stages Theatre is proud to stream the 2019 production of Gerry Cullity's in the Kingdom Of Clouds the weekend of April 17th-19th, 2020. The video will stream on their website at desertstages.org and will be live at 10am MST.

"In the Kingdom of Clouds" is set in a post apocalyptic world where hope and creativity have been lost. But those who live above, in the Kingdom of Clouds bring to life a lyrical rock opera about love, sacrifice, hope and fate. This breathtaking musical takes you on an adventure unlike any other; one right above us the whole time. Cirrus, the son of the Cloud King Cumulus, tries to restore balance to the world, while going on his own journey finding love for himself and the people around him.

This production marked the 25th Anniversary of Desert Stages and was directed by DST alum Matthew Villarreal and stars Maggie Barton, Michael Brandt, Jeremey Yampolsky, and more!

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Stages is committed to continue engagement and offer new content weekly. You can follow along at and of Desert Stage's social media platforms as well as their website.





