December 19th Update: KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Phoenix Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:

Best Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 13%

Zac Bushman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 7%

Seth Tucker - PARADE - Arizona Regional Theatre 4%

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 8%

Anand Khalsa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 6%

Brandt Norris - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 6%

Best Actor in a Play

Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay 9%

Seth Tucker - I AM MY OWN WIFE - BLK BOX PHX 6%

Andrew Driggers - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 6%

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)

Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 14%

William Rippenkroeger - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Carson Robles - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Mountain View High School 6%

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 18%

Lisa Franklin - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 17%

Issie Ocampo - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Brelby Theatre Company 6%

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre 5%

Devorah Coon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%

Jazmin Moehring - GYPSY - Spotlight Youth Theatre 4%

Best Actress in a Play

Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 10%

Cynitta Agent - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 8%

Ashley Letizia - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)

Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%

Ali Giordano - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%

Kate Williams - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 10%

Best Choreography

James Kinney - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 8%

Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%

Ashley Harkey - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 6%

Best Choreography (Youth Production)

Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%

Audrey Sullivan - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%

Paul Pederson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%

Best Costume Design

Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 19%

Heather Ann Riddle - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 9%

Savana Leveille - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Youth Production)

Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 12%

Kathi Miller and Brenda Moulder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 9%

Jacki Marin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%

Best Director of a Musical

Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%

Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

Danny Gorman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)

Bobb Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 10%

CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%

Susan Gibson - AVENUE Q - Starlight Youth Theater 6%

Best Director of a Play

Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%

Chris Hamby - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 8%

Michael Jerome Johnson - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 7%

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)

Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 21%

Kenny Grossman - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 19%

Sandi Carll - ROBIN HOOD - TheaterWorks 12%

Best Music Direction

CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 11%

Adam Berger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%

Nathaniel Beliveau - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%

Best Music Direction (Youth Production)

Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%

Bruce Goolsby - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 7%

Travis White - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%

Best Musical (Youth Production)

MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%

AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%

LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%

Best Play

OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 11%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 6%

Best Play (Youth Production)

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 16%

DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 11%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%

Best Scenic Design

Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%

Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%

Bobby Sample - WIZARD OF OZ - TheaterWorks 9%

Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)

Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 14%

Mike Rippenkroeger and Michelle Johnston - AVENUE Q SCHOOL EDITION - Starlight Community Theater 13%

Beth Sobotka - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 9%

Bryan Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%

Joseph Cavazos - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%

Jared Barbee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%

Kyle Hoffmaster - LES MISERABLES - Chaparral High School 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 11%

Charlie Rabago - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 8%

Tyson Lund - SHREK - MCC Pac Musical Productions 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%

Ashley White - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

Domeneque Claude - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 10%

Faith Sterling - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 9%

Ava Newton - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 14%

Rebecca Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 11%

Tess Jenkins - ANTIGONE - Now & Then Creative Company 9%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





