Convergence Ballet To Perform ALICE IN WONDERLAND For Phoenix Library Summer Storytime

Tumble down the rabbit hole with Convergence Ballet Company as they present excerpts from Alice in Wonderland at libraries throughout the city. Part of the Phoenix Public Library's Summer Storybook Series.

Each 2-hour event blends story time and ballet in a lively, interactive format. Children will join dancers for a read-along that incorporates movement, exploring how a cat might slink or a caterpillar might wiggle through dance. Participants will learn simple steps, use their imaginations, and engage with the story before watching a live performance featuring the whimsical characters of Alice in Wonderland in full costume.

The dancers of Convergence Ballet bring energy, creativity, and a love of storytelling to every library visit. With backgrounds in both ballet and teaching, they're passionate about making dance fun and accessible for all ages—especially young audiences experiencing live performance for the first time.

“It's a joy to bring Alice in Wonderland to Phoenix's library branches,” said Ian Parsons, Director of Convergence Ballet Company. “We want kids to see that storytelling doesn't stop at the page—it leaps, twirls, and soars through dance. These performances are about inspiring imagination and showing children that literature can be experienced in many vibrant ways.”

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, June 5 – Agave Library

23550 N 36th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85310

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Performance at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 13 – Mesquite Library

4525 Paradise Village Pkwy N, Phoenix, AZ 85032

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. & 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Performances at 1:00 & 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 – Saguaro Library

2808 N 46th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Performance at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 11 – South Mountain Community Library

7050 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Performance at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23 – Ironwood Library

4333 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. & 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. | Performances at 2:00 & 4:00 p.m.

Friday, July 25 – Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Performance at 2:00 p.m.

Seating is first come, first served.

About Convergence Ballet

With its home in the studios Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, Convergence Ballet is a company of professional dancers who push themselves to explore different movements rooted in classical ballet. Frequently seen on stages around the Valley, Convergence performs capturing the audience whether they are wearing slippers, pointe shoes or bare feet.

About Phoenix Public Library Summer Storybook Series

Family Storytime

Who's it for? Children, birth to age five, and their favorite grownups

What will you do? Play, read, sing, and dance with your children in a fun, active program that builds reading skills.

What is your child learning? Children who love books and stories become better readers.

Space is limited. Free tickets will be available 15 minutes before each program.

