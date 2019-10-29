Childsplay Stages ELLA ENCHANTED THE MUSICAL

Childsplay brings the charming musical, ELLA ENCHANTED to downtown Phoenix for the holidays. Based on the Newbery-honor book and popularized by the major motion picture starring Anne Hathaway, ELLA ENCHANTED: THE MUSICAL is a retelling of the Cinderella fairytale but with an empowering message for girls.

Filled with a delightful score, the strong-willed princess Ella must find her voice to defeat her evil stepmother, her pestering step-sisters and a hungry ogre in order to live happily ever after. Musical numbers include "It's Like Magic," "Finish You Off" and "Obey," creating a memorable and entertaining afternoon for families during the holidays. This lush production features comical ogres, fantastic bird and dragon puppets, who frolic amidst the castles and forests of the magical land.

ELLA ENCHANTED: THE MUSICAL will be performed each weekend, December 7 - 29 Saturdays at 1 pm and 4 pm and Sundays at 1 pm at the Herberger Theater Center's Center Stage, 222 E. Monroe.

Special performances will be held during the holidays: December 23 (2pm) December 24th (Christmas Eve) at 2pm, Thursday Dec. 26 (2pm), Friday Dec. 27 (2pm) and Saturday Dec. 28 (1 and 4 pm) and Sunday Dec 29 (1 pm).

The Storybook Preview for ELLA ENCHANTED is December 7 at 1 pm. Tickets are $12 (general admission) and each family will receive a free copy of a book related to the Childsplay's 2019-20 Season. The Storybook Preview is sponsored by the Steele Foundation.

Tickets for ELLA ENCHANTED range from $12 - $30 and are available at childsplayaz.org. Backstage tours for families to view sets, costumes and technical aspects of the production are available on December 14 and 28th (Additional purchase required.)

Directed by Childsplay's Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford, ELLA ENCHANTED: THE MUSICAL stars Michelle Chin as "Ella," Shawn Hansen as "Prince Charmont" and Katie McFadzen as the stepmother "Dame Olga." Sara Bruton and Kat Bailes take the roles of the step-sisters "Hattie" and "Olive" with Beau Hickman and Lynzee Forman rounding out the cast. Alan Ruch is Musical Director with Brant Michaels, Choreographer.





